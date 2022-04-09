SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial





Twitter has been buzzing with different takes on the Senzo Meyiwa documentary released by Netflix this week

'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star' premiered on Netflix on Thursday 7 April, just days before the start of the murder trial

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed in 2014 and his murder still hasn't been solved

Five men implicated in the murder of Meyiwa will face trial on Monday 11 April

Image: Netflix

The documentary about the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been trending at number one on Netflix in South Africa.

The five-part docu-series, titled Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, premiered on Netflix on Thursday 7 April.

It features interviews with Meyiwa's family and friends, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, top prosecutor Advocate Gerrie Nel and various broadcasters and journalists who covered the story.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's house in Vosloorus.

There were six eyewitnesses at the scene, including some of the soccer icon's closest friends.

The names of the eyewitnesses have been trending on Twitter as South Africans react to the documentary and try to piece the mystery together.

Many Twitter users have applauded the producers of the docu-series for the balanced nature and high quality of the local production.

Other social media users say the documentary has triggered heavy emotions surrounding Meyiwa's untimely death, leaving them with more questions than answers.

Meanwhile, Meyiwa’s murder trial is expected to start in the High Court on Monday 11 April.

The five men implicated in Meyiwa's murder claim they have been wrongfully accused while AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel believes that the mastermind behind the murder still hasn't been charged.

AfriForum believes that the footballer's death was a contract killing and not a "botched robbery" as previously claimed.

Here's what some people are saying about the Netflix documentary on Twitter:

Senzo Meyiwa’s documentary is heartbreaking man, what a painful loss. — Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) April 7, 2022

The Senzo Meyiwa documentary on Netflix is top tier doccie making. The kind of television we deserve as South Africans. The researchers and producers did really well.

Can’t wait for someone to open a space to talk about it. — Xhanti Payi (@XhantiPayi) April 8, 2022

Watching Senzo Meyiwa’s documentary and I’m not okay 💔 #SenzoMeyiwa #netflix — Matsobane Lebelo (@matso_bane) April 8, 2022

This Senzo Meyiwa documentary leaves one with more questions than answers. There are way too many people implicated in this case. Hopefully one day, the truth will come out.



Otherwise, the production is marvelous. The documentary is well researched and neatly presented. pic.twitter.com/9XyCk5fvzA — Ramsey the Lawyer (@ThaboRamsey) April 9, 2022

This Senzo Meyiwa documentary is so upsetting man. — Shumi Ley'nkezo Ngubane (@Maqhawe_Ngubane) April 8, 2022

the senzo meyiwa documentary is so well produced — z’s daughter💞 (@oratiletlhapi) April 9, 2022

After episode 1 of the Senzo Meyiwa documentary series, I’ve come to the conclusion that everyone who was in that house is a liar. — I AINT UR LIL FRIEND (@TheeAzanian) April 9, 2022

i’m watching the senzo meyiwa documentary on netflix & i- 😳 i feel like i’m on a rollercoaster bandla — maOnisa✨ (@zeexonline) April 7, 2022

That Senzo Meyiwa documentary left me both sad and scared.



This country is so unsafe and it doesn’t help that our police service is not only inept but also so awfully corrupted. — Player 067 (@thembae_) April 8, 2022

This Senzo Meyiwa documentary 💀everyone is lying and crying — Kay (@_BobieK) April 9, 2022

I wish I didn’t watch that Senzo Meyiwa documentary. You are left so many questions but you can see the answer right infront of you. — Fanie (@Villa_Fanie) April 7, 2022

The Senzo Meyiwa documentary is so impressive and interesting it makes me want to sleuth — mamas (@khutjoooh) April 7, 2022