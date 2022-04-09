Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial

9 April 2022 5:48 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Netflix
Murder Trial
Senzo Meyiwa murder
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.
  • Twitter has been buzzing with different takes on the Senzo Meyiwa documentary released by Netflix this week
  • 'Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star' premiered on Netflix on Thursday 7 April, just days before the start of the murder trial
  • The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was killed in 2014 and his murder still hasn't been solved
  • Five men implicated in the murder of Meyiwa will face trial on Monday 11 April
Image: Netflix

The documentary about the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been trending at number one on Netflix in South Africa.

The five-part docu-series, titled Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, premiered on Netflix on Thursday 7 April.

It features interviews with Meyiwa's family and friends, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, top prosecutor Advocate Gerrie Nel and various broadcasters and journalists who covered the story.

Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's house in Vosloorus.

There were six eyewitnesses at the scene, including some of the soccer icon's closest friends.

The names of the eyewitnesses have been trending on Twitter as South Africans react to the documentary and try to piece the mystery together.

Many Twitter users have applauded the producers of the docu-series for the balanced nature and high quality of the local production.

Other social media users say the documentary has triggered heavy emotions surrounding Meyiwa's untimely death, leaving them with more questions than answers.

Meanwhile, Meyiwa’s murder trial is expected to start in the High Court on Monday 11 April.

RELATED: Date set for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial but AfriForum says mastermind still free

The five men implicated in Meyiwa's murder claim they have been wrongfully accused while AfriForum’s private prosecutor Gerrie Nel believes that the mastermind behind the murder still hasn't been charged.

AfriForum believes that the footballer's death was a contract killing and not a "botched robbery" as previously claimed.

Here's what some people are saying about the Netflix documentary on Twitter:




