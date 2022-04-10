LIVE COMMENTARY: Hasan marathon century earns high praise from Bangladesh coach
DURBAN - Mahmudul Hasan earned high praise from Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons after a marathon century on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Saturday.
The 21-year-old opening batsman made 137 and became the first Bangladesh batsman to score a Test century against South Africa.
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA vs Bangladesh, Second Test - Day 3
He was last man out in Bangladesh's innings of 298.
South Africa stretched their lead to 75 runs without losing a wicket before bad light stopped play.
"It was something really special for Bangladesh and I'm not sure there has been any better innings by a Bangladesh batsman in Test cricket," said Siddons.
"Today's innings was one of patience and a great game plan. He didn't try to play any expansive shots that weren't in his repertoire and we're all really proud of the way he went about it.
"He manipulated the field quite well. He hit over the top when the field was up and when they put a few at the back he knocked it for one. He was waiting for the bad ball and believing he could bat for six hours."
Mahmudul was unruffled in only his third Test match as he calmly picked the right balls from which to score.
It took him six hours and 269 balls to reach his hundred and he continued to bat patiently until the eighth wicket fell.
Then he unleashed a flurry of strokes, hitting off-spinner Simon Harmer for a six and a four and a single in one over before striking four fours in the next over from Wiaan Mulder.
He was caught at slip off fast bowler Lizaad Williams after an innings lasting 443 minutes. He faced 326 balls and hit 14 fours and two sixes.
"I've only known him two months now and he was one of the boys who really caught my eye because of his talent, work ethic and patience," said Siddons.
'RESULT IN THIS WICKET'
"No-one really knows a lot about him unless you've been watching Bangladesh domestic cricket."
Mahmudul was out for nought and six in his debut Test against Pakistan in Mirpur in December but made 78 in Bangladesh's win against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in January.
Williams, who took three for 54 on debut, echoed Siddons' comment.
"I don't think we knew too much about him. But I do feel he had a good game plan. He didn't take the short ball on, he played spin well. When the field was up he went over, pushing the guys back and then milking the singles. Credit to him, he played really well."
The pitch offered turn for the spinners and occasional low bounce for the seamers.
"There is a result in this wicket but it is going to require a lot of hard work from us," said Williams.
Siddons said it was important that Bangladesh did not "over-attack" on Sunday morning.
"We're a little bit behind ... 250 will be a hard chase."
Mahmudul shared useful parnerships of 82 with Liton Das (41), 33 with Yasir Ali (22) and 51 with Mehidy Hasan (29) as Bangladesh kept South Africa in the field for most of the day.
Siddons said all the Bangladesh batsmen had shown discipline.
"Throughout our innings there was not one batsman who played a bad shot to get out. It was good bowling and one bad run-out. Everyone was patient."
The run-out came when Yasir, who had looked in good form, found himself at the same end as Mahmudul when he went for an unlikely second run.
Source : Twitter/OfficialCSA
More from Sport
LISTEN LIVE: Despite spirited defence, SA still lead against Bangladesh
Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first innings total. Can Bangladesh get back into the game?Read More
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test
The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and final Test at Ste George's Park in Gqeberha.Read More
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test
Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out for 53.Read More
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test
Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3.Read More
LIVE: SA in a respectable position as they head into day four against Bangladesh
South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban.Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Harmer makes quick work of Bangladesh’s batsmen
SA start day two of the first test with a firm hand on things as off-spinner Simon Harmer made quick work of the Bangladesh batsmen with scores of four for 42 in 20 overs.Read More
Elgar: Proteas can't afford to start slow against Bangladesh
South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who are all away at the IPL, for the Test series against Bangladesh.Read More
[WATCH] Cape Town freediver breaks own world record for under-ice swimming
Pippa Hudson chats to Amber Fillary after she sets another under-ice female freediving world record.Read More
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.Read More