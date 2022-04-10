Cape Town ranks second on list of most Insta-worthy sunrises in Africa





Sunrises in Cape Town are in a league of their own

According to a new Instagram-based ranking, the Mother City has the second best sunrises in Africa

Correspondent Jeff Ayliffe shares details on this and other stories for The Outdoor Report on Weekend Breakfast

If you needed motivation to get up for your early morning strolls, Cape Town has been ranked second place for best sunrises in Africa.

The ranking, which has been compiled by the hotel group Premier Inn, is based on the cities with the most populated sunrise hashtags on Instagram.

The number of hashtags for #goodmorning{city} were tallied up for cities in the UK, USA, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia.

Based on this, Nigeria's capital city of Lagos has been ranked as Africa’s most beautiful city to see the sunrise in with over 3,890 Instagram mentions, followed by Cape Town with over 2,200 tags and Cairo in Egypt with 768.

South Africa and Nigeria are the only two countries to feature twice on Africa's top 10 list, with Durban and Kano also making the cut.

Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe says the UK’s capital of London has the most Instagrammed sunrise in the world, followed by Dubai.

It was done for cities all over the world, UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, South Africa, South Ameria, Asia. Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report

On the African continent, Cairo took third place... our very own Cape Town secured a strong second place for the Mother City... the top spot in Africa was Lagos Nigeria. Jeff Ayliffe, Correspondent - Outdoor Report