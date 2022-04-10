SPCA on the hunt for man caught on camera sexually violating goat in Dunoon
- The SPCA says R6,000 will be given to anyone who can help catch the man accused of violating a goat in Dunoon last weekend
- The man was seen on CCTV footage performing sexual acts on a pregnant goat
- The animal welfare group deployed a team to Dunoon on Thursday in search of the culprit
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is searching for the culprit who was caught on camera sexually violating a goat in Dunoon.
The animal welfare organisation is investigating a case of bestiality after a man was seen on CCTV footage sexually violating a pregnant goat in the community last week.
Footage shows the suspect jumping over a Dunoon farmer's kraal fencing to get to the goat on Sunday 3 April.
The SPCA is offering a R6,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the man.
A team of SPCA inspectors visited Dunoon on Thursday to hand out pamphlets and expedite the organisation's search efforts.
The inspectors engaged with community members and paid a visit to local spaza shops to raise awareness about the incident.
"Our search continues and will not end until the man has been traced and charged”, says SPCA inspector Theo Arendolf.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is investigating a case of an extreme and sadistic act of sexual violation of an animal in Du Noon. Anyone that recognizes the person in the photos is urged to contact the SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 or send an email to inspmanager@spca-ct.co.za pic.twitter.com/5ABRh8NUTG— Cape of Good Hope SPCA (@capespca) April 5, 2022
Source : https://capespca.co.za/inspectorate-news/inspectors-step-up-search-in-du-noon/?fbclid=IwAR20umGc5uroRUQ7uQ00Blt0DmXur450rquCnrFhLic_bgjOBmBm4Eir8Cw
More from Local
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday.Read More
Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing
Extreme athlete Howard Warrington is preparing to take on his 100th Robben Island crossing next month.Read More
Cape Town ranks second on list of most Insta-worthy sunrises in Africa
Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe chats to presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial
Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.Read More
Axing of ‘hoax’ Tembisa 10 story from global journalism awards welcomed by Sanef
The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it welcomes the removal of the Temibisa 10 story from a shortlist for a global journalism award.Read More
WC govt urges residents to behave responsibly ahead of Easter Weekend gatherings
The Western Cape government has appealed to residents to be "Covid-wise" and make the right choices this Easter.Read More
Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT
The City of Cape Town says it's aware of the concerns raised by churches and other groups about the Two Oceans Marathon planned for Easter Sunday.Read More
No weekend plans yet? Check out these three suggestions
CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson shares three top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.Read More
King Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away
Her brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday confirmed the news of her death, saying she passed away at a Newcastle hospital.Read More