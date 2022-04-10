Streaming issues? Report here
SPCA on the hunt for man caught on camera sexually violating goat in Dunoon

10 April 2022 3:14 PM
by Qama Qukula
SPCA
Dunoon
Sexual violence
Animal welfare
bestiality
Dunoon bestiality case

The SPCA is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of bestiality in Dunoon.
  • The SPCA says R6,000 will be given to anyone who can help catch the man accused of violating a goat in Dunoon last weekend
  • The man was seen on CCTV footage performing sexual acts on a pregnant goat
  • The animal welfare group deployed a team to Dunoon on Thursday in search of the culprit
Cape of Good Hope SPCA Inspectors handed out pamphlets in Dunoon on Thursday 7 April 2022 to find the culprit involved in a bestiality case. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is searching for the culprit who was caught on camera sexually violating a goat in Dunoon.

The animal welfare organisation is investigating a case of bestiality after a man was seen on CCTV footage sexually violating a pregnant goat in the community last week.

Footage shows the suspect jumping over a Dunoon farmer's kraal fencing to get to the goat on Sunday 3 April.

The SPCA is offering a R6,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the man.

A team of SPCA inspectors visited Dunoon on Thursday to hand out pamphlets and expedite the organisation's search efforts.

The inspectors engaged with community members and paid a visit to local spaza shops to raise awareness about the incident.

"Our search continues and will not end until the man has been traced and charged”, says SPCA inspector Theo Arendolf.




