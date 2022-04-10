



The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will be pursuing private prosecution against Advocate Billy Downer's involvement in his trial.

This follows failed legal challenges that have been the focus of Zuma’s legal team against Downer who he insisted would be biased against him if allowed to continue as lead prosecutor in the case.

Manyi told reporters at a briefing that Zuma would be present in court on Monday despite his pursuit of a private prosecution.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation was briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Zuma and French arms company Thales, face several charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Last month the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma's attempts to remove Downer from the case.

At the time, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it would approach the president of the supreme court for clarity on the ruling, describing it as vague.

This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case