Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday... 10 April 2022 1:13 PM
Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing Extreme athlete Howard Warrington is preparing to take on his 100th Robben Island crossing next month. 10 April 2022 12:42 PM
Cape Town ranks second on list of most Insta-worthy sunrises in Africa Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe chats to presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 10:48 AM
View all Local
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in... 8 April 2022 1:49 PM
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Business
Legendary Cape chef Cass Abrahams shares the secret to the perfect pickled fish Retired chef and Cape cuisine expert Cass Abrahams chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson. 9 April 2022 2:52 PM
ARFID isn't just picky eating: 5 facts about the misundertsood eating disorder Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King interviews eating disorder therapist and author Dr. Jennifer Thomas. 9 April 2022 11:26 AM
Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe talks about his upside of failure including his growth in the entertainment industr... 9 April 2022 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE COMMENTARY: Hasan marathon century earns high praise from Bangladesh coach Mahmudul Hasan earned high praise from Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons after a marathon century on the third day of the fir... 10 April 2022 8:55 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Despite spirited defence, SA still lead against Bangladesh Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first inn... 9 April 2022 11:06 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
View all Sport
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
CT radio vet Clarence Ford behind the mic with 'The Morning Review' next week The cat's out of the bag! Veteran radio presenter Clarence Ford will be joining CapeTalk for a short stint next week standing in f... 8 April 2022 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef Top chef Peter Ayub spruces up canned 'Walkie Talkies,' a South African favourite now available at Shoprite. 8 April 2022 4:58 PM
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case

10 April 2022 1:13 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Arms deal
Jacob Zuma Foundation
1999 arms deal

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will be pursuing private prosecution against Advocate Billy Downer's involvement in his trial.

This follows failed legal challenges that have been the focus of Zuma’s legal team against Downer who he insisted would be biased against him if allowed to continue as lead prosecutor in the case.

ALSO READ:

Manyi told reporters at a briefing that Zuma would be present in court on Monday despite his pursuit of a private prosecution.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation was briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Zuma and French arms company Thales, face several charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Last month the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma's attempts to remove Downer from the case.

At the time, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it would approach the president of the supreme court for clarity on the ruling, describing it as vague.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case




10 April 2022 1:13 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Arms deal
Jacob Zuma Foundation
1999 arms deal

More from Local

Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing

10 April 2022 12:42 PM

Extreme athlete Howard Warrington is preparing to take on his 100th Robben Island crossing next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town ranks second on list of most Insta-worthy sunrises in Africa

10 April 2022 10:48 AM

Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe chats to presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial

9 April 2022 5:48 PM

Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Axing of ‘hoax’ Tembisa 10 story from global journalism awards welcomed by Sanef

9 April 2022 4:28 PM

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it welcomes the removal of the Temibisa 10 story from a shortlist for a global journalism award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt urges residents to behave responsibly ahead of Easter Weekend gatherings

9 April 2022 12:36 PM

The Western Cape government has appealed to residents to be "Covid-wise" and make the right choices this Easter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT

9 April 2022 9:56 AM

The City of Cape Town says it's aware of the concerns raised by churches and other groups about the Two Oceans Marathon planned for Easter Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No weekend plans yet? Check out these three suggestions

9 April 2022 8:44 AM

CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson shares three top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away

8 April 2022 7:55 PM

Her brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday confirmed the news of her death, saying she passed away at a Newcastle hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

8 April 2022 1:39 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asylum system in SA is broken and is failing migrants - Amnesty International

8 April 2022 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed on the recent xenophobic attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report

8 April 2022 1:49 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in her resignation last October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'

7 April 2022 9:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'

7 April 2022 7:01 PM

Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Targeting Johann Rupert is individualising a systemic problem, says land expert

7 April 2022 5:33 PM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to researcher and academic Professor Ruth Hall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re releasing city-owned land for housing - national govt must do the same'

7 April 2022 4:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands

7 April 2022 6:41 AM

Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO

6 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This is not a coloured AfriForum' - Heindrich Wyngaard on new Cape lobby group

6 April 2022 12:55 PM

Well-known Afrikaans media personality Heindrich Wyngaard chats to Morning Review host Lester Kiewit about the new Cape Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Johann Rupert benefited from land theft' - EFF protesters arrive in Stellies

6 April 2022 11:17 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the EFF march in Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT

Local

SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial

Local Entertainment

Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing

Local

EWN Highlights

NPA welcomes heavy sentence handed down to serial rapist

9 April 2022 3:43 PM

South Africa bowled out by Bangladesh

9 April 2022 3:16 PM

Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

19 March 2022 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA