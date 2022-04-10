Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing





So far, he's completed 92 crossings as part of his #Swim4Survival challenge in aid of the SPCA

If all goes well, Warrington will soon become the fourth person in the world to swim from Blouberg to Robben Island 100 times

The 100th swim is scheduled to take place on Sunday 22 May

Endurance swimmer Howard Warrington is due to complete his 100th Robben Island crossing as part of his #Swim4Survival challenge in aid of the SPCA. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Local endurance swimmer Howard Warrington has 92 Robben Island swims under his belt and is getting ready for his most meaningful one yet.

He's on track to become the fourth person in the world to swim from Blouberg to Robben Island 100 times next month.

Warrington's 100th Robben Island crossing is dedicated to raising funds for marine life protection.

Using his #Swim4Survival challenge, the local athlete hopes to raise money to support the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's wildlife department.

Warrington, who's an insurance broker from Somerset West, will be completing his 100th crossing in just a Speedo!

"When I get into the freezing water, I know I’ll only be in pain for the first 10 strokes, animals are enduring so much more for so much longer and that’s what keeps me going", he says.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA's wildlife team has seen first-hand how all animals, not just marine life and sea birds, suffer prolonged suffering from entanglement in anything from fishing lines and hooks to plastic packaging

Wildlife inspector Jon Friedman says many wild animals ingest plastic and other waste with devastating consequences.

We’ve treated land birds like an Egyptian Goose with gut so tightly wound around her legs that it was painfully restricting blood flow to her extremities and a Hadeda in the exact same predicament. Entanglement is common during nesting season when birds seek out material to build and line their nests. Jon Friedman, Jon Friedman - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

It costs the organisation an average of R450 to rescue and rehabilitate just one wild animal and their wildlife department operates at a cost of almost R1 million annually.

With just 8 crossings left before he reaches his target, Warrington has encouraged supporters to donate R450 to the SPCA.

The first 25 supporters who donate R450 or more will receive a limited edition SPCA #Swim4Survival branded sports towel and swim cap kit. Click here to donate to the #Swim4Survival challenge now.

Covering the 7.4km distance can take anything from just under 2 hours to just over 4, depending on swell, temperature and currents. It’s never easy but you can help me make the next 8 crossings worth it by donating now. Howard Warrington, Extreme swimmer

