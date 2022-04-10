Streaming issues? Report here
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook

10 April 2022 2:12 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Health
healthy eating
cookbook
Actress
gut health
TV STAR
Euodia Samson

South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast.
  • Actress and TV personality Euodia Samson has released her first cookbook titled 'Good Gut Health'
  • The book contains simple, tasty recipes for meals that promote good health
  • Samson chats to CapeTalk about her new venture and her ongoing health journey
Image: Euodia Samson/Facebook

Actress and wellness enthusiast Euodia Samson has released her first cookbook, 'Good Gut Health'.

The 52-year-old says her new book is part of her mission to promote healthy living for herself, her family and all of her supporters.

The book contains simple, tasty recipes for meals that promote good gut health.

Samson says a healthy gut is key to a longer life. "Gut health is absolutely integral for your overall general health", she tells CapeTalk.

Many people know about healthy eating... but some of us don't realise the gut is the headquarters of the body... Whatever you put in your mouth, the gut decides whether it's poison and dangerous for you or whether it can... heal your body.

Euodia Samson, Actress and TV personality

RELATED: Legendary Cape chef Cass Abrahams shares the secret to the perfect pickled fish

The Cape Town-born actress is best known for the roles in TV shows such as Arendsvlei and movies such as the Netflix original, Angeliena, as well as the Showmax film, Twisted Christmas.

When she's not in front of the camera, Samson works as a trained Tension and Trauma Release Exercise (TRE) therapist and an integrated wellness consultant, with a passion for simple and delicious food that promotes health.

She's also very active on her Facebook page where she posts videos of her cooking in the kitchen to help educate her followers.

Samson has dedicated her cookbook to her late parents who were committed to community upliftment.

The star says her father died of a stroke at 60 and her mother passed away due to colon cancer at 63.

She believes that her book is a tool to help educate local communities about the importance of healthy lifestyle choices to ensure a longer life.

'Good Gut Health' retails at R260 and can be ordered via WhatsApp on 079 152 7478.

It's an extension of what [my parents] placed in me, of what they gave me as a person that loved the community and wants to heal, love, and work in the community... and save lives at the end of the day.

Euodia Samson, Actress and TV personality



