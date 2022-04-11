Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Haunting the dead: How our loved ones are resting in pieces

11 April 2022 6:25 AM
by Mia Lindeque & Abigail Javier
Tags:
Kebby Maphatsoe
Senzo Meyiwa
Vandalism
Nat Nakasa
cemeteries

In a three-part series focusing on cemeteries, we interrogate the appalling state of where our loved ones are laid to rest.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans' hearts are aching as they deal with the appalling state of cemeteries in the country, feeling like their dead loved ones are forgotten and their ancestors are being disrespected.

Eyewitness News travelled to five provinces to assess cemeteries and found that criminals were taking advantage of the neglect and lack of security at some of our most prestigious graveyards.

The tombstones of renowned journalist Nat Nakasa and much loved Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, are still crushed to pieces at the Heroes Acres in KwaZulu-Natal, while the family of Mkhonto weSizwe veteran Kebby Maphatsoe has had to replace his tombstone twice in recent months.

Vandalised tombstone of Nat Nakasa at Chesterville Heroes Acre cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Vandalised tombstone of Nat Nakasa at Chesterville Heroes Acre cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Broken fences and gates keep litter and overflowing uncollected dustbins in cemetries, while weeds and tall grass hide vandalised tombstones and sunken graves.

All nine cemeteries we travelled to across five provinces in the country were neglected and have now become an easy target for criminals.

Families suffer a double blow as a result of the poor maintenance and security at some cemeteries - emotional suffering and dealing with financial loss - when vandals target graves. It costs them tens of thousands of rands to replace a tombstone.

Vrede cemetery. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Vrede cemetery. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Entering Vrede cemetery in Free State, there is litter strewn at the entrance. Flies buzz and manure is everywhere from livestock roaming the graveyard. Cattle walk freely here, although the Phumelela Municipality has recently re-fenced the cemetery.

A family has come to clean up their relative's grave here. Bongane Nkomo stays in Pretoria and says it pains him every time he visits his brother's grave to he see the neglect.

"We would at some stage not even feel like coming here. But we have our loved ones here. We need to come and clean the grave," he says.

Driving through the town, it’s evident that service delivery is left wanting, especially for the pothole-riddled roads.

WATCH: Haunting the dead: Resting in pieces in SA's graveyards

Municipal manager Nomvula Malatjie said that the appalling state of the cemetery was due to a battle with wayward cattle and drug addicts stealing the metal markings of the graves to sell it.

"In terms of the cows roaming astray, it's a serious problem. The councillor has just approved a budget that will be looking at the livestock. We are confronted with a high crime rate, with the nyaopes [drug users] are stealing the numbers. They take it to the scrapyard," she said.

About an hour’s drive away is the Harrismith cemetery with the same problems. The neglect of the cemetery is hidden by bright pink and white seasonal flowers towering above the tombstones, making it difficult for families to find their relatives’ graves.

Here the Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality is also battling with keeping livestock in their right places. The municipality tells Eyewitness News they will be erecting a kraal near the cemetery to confiscate the animals and impound the cattle roaming the cemetery.

Broken fence of Harrismith cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Broken fence of Harrismith cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Harrismith cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Harrismith cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Here the picture is no different. There are also vandalised graves and broken fences and gates. One man is there erecting a new tombstone in the cold autumn wind.

"Its painful to see that there is nothing here. If only it was clear; we could have walked to see our loved ones every day," he said.

As the sun sets over Free State agricultural land a five hour drive lies ahead with hope that cemeteries in KwaZulu-Natal would be different.

At Mountain Rise cemetery in Pietermaritzberg, Ernest Mbambo is cleaning his brother Mlekeleli Mdluli’s grave. Next to it, other tombstones have been crushed by heavy trees uprooted by bad weather.

It's painful for him to see that no one cares about their loved ones graves and says it's disrespectful.

"It’s very sad. It’s not right. It’s disrespectful. It’s always been like this. You don’t know what you are going to get when you arrive here," he said.

Ernest Mbambo and his brothers cleaning the graves of his family buried in Mountain Rise cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Ernest Mbambo and his brothers cleaning the graves of his family buried in Mountain Rise cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Anthony Waldhausen from the community organisation Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics takes us to the wall of remembrance where criminals have ripped out urns with cremated remains. Ashes everywhere. It’s clear that people are living here. Chicken bones, clothing, condom wrappers and other items are strewn across the floor.

"I’m very appalled. We are under administration for the second time in three years. There is no turnaround strategy. It all boils down to the municipalities throughout the country - are corrupt," said Waldhausen.

Eyewitness News has reached out the provincial and local structures but have not received any response yet – save for a statement from the Msunduzi municipality. After questions were sent to them to account for the state of cemeteries, it released a statement on Wednesday saying that it was aware of problems.

It went on to say that they knew “worrisome” activities were taking place in the area and that they would now be putting measures in place to curb it.

Vernon Coetzee next to his son's grave in Standerton cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Vernon Coetzee next to his son's grave in Standerton cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

To understand the criminal element of the cemeteries, we travelled to Mpumalanga and met Vernon Coetzee at the Standerton cemetery where the metal plate he's erected in remembrance of his son has been stolen twice by criminals who try to make money at scrap-metal yards.

"This is a pure stainles steel. This has got value. They try to take this off. They can get it for R12 for a loaf of bread," he said.

In Gauteng, an owner of a tombstone company explained how a syndicate was operating, stealing tombstones and recycling it by polishing the existing message off and selling the marble slab for a fraction of the price to a new family.

"These guys, they are making lot of business. They don't spend anything, they make more money than us. The person just takes the tombstone, just rub it here and write a new [message]. They came here and asked me to print [a new message] and I said no," he said.

Here are many illegal tombstone companies. But the police can only investigate once a case has been opened by families who can prove that their loved ones’ tombstones have been stolen or vandalised.

Vandalised wall of remembrance at Mountain Rise cemetery, Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Vandalised wall of remembrance at Mountain Rise cemetery, Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

But, outside of the heartache and pain that the neglect is causing the families, there are two children in North West who are bringing green shoots of hope. They clean graves in forgotten cemeteries for pocket money.

Every Saturday, Charmaine Erasmus and her husband take their children - who now have their own business - to the cemetery. They charge families a small monthly fee to keep their departed ones’ graves tidy in the absence of state maintenance.

Siblings, Marike and Eugene Erasmus cleaning graves at Hartbeespoort cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Siblings, Marike and Eugene Erasmus cleaning graves at Hartebeespoort cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

"When we came here we were shocked to see the state of the cemetery. It was quite appalling. So I asked can't we do something about it," she said.

Her daughter, Marike, is now saving the money she makes maintaining graves to buy a car when she's finished with matric next year and hopes to inspire the community around her to do better and keep the cemeteries in a better condition.


This article first appeared on EWN : Haunting the dead: How our loved ones are resting in pieces




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
