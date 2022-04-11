Gift of the Givers brings back mass boeka for Ramadan to help feed communities





Gift of the Givers will be hosting mass boekas (breaking of the fast) in various communities during the month of Ramadan.

The humanitarian aid group hosted a mass boeka in Heideveld over the weekend, feeding over 750 people.

Gift of the Givers project manager, Ali Sablay, says hunger knows no religion.

Image: Gift of the Givers/Instagram

Gift of the Givers is breaking bread with underprivileged Cape communities with the return of their mass boeka, or breaking of the fast, during Ramadan.

The humanitarian aid group fed over 750 people after hosting a mass boeka in Heideveld over the weekend.

We fed the entire community, and not only that, when we left, we gave all the children in the area party packets. Ali Sablay, Project Manager - Gift of the Givers

The organisation recognises that for many struggling families, Ramadan is a time of continued hunger and hardship because they cannot afford a meal.

Gift of the Givers project manager, Ali Sablay, says that they will be providing food parcels and iftar meals to communities and struggling families throughout the holy month.

Another mass boeka is scheduled to take place in Pelican Park this coming Saturday. In addition, Gift of the Givers will also be assisting various churches over Easter Weekend.

Sablay says the mass boeka gatherings are attended by people from all faiths because hunger has no religion.

He says community members are very grateful to have the mass boekas back this year after COVID-19 regulations had made them difficult to execute.

We will be rolling out this mass boeka programme throughout the month of Ramadan in different areas. Ali Sablay, Project Manager - Gift of the Givers

When the month of Ramadan kicked off, we were inundated with calls from communities asking if we are going to have these mass boekas again. Ali Sablay, Project Manager - Gift of the Givers