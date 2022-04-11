Carte Blanche catches cop selling docket for R3,500 in sting operation





Current affairs show Carte Blanche has busted a police officer for selling dockets for quick cash

The show's producer Nicky Troll says the undercover investigation finally provides concrete evidence proving what has been common knowledge in SA for years

An undercover investigation conducted by current affairs show Carte Blanche has finally proven that police dockets are in fact being sold by SAPS officials.

Carte Blanche used an undercover operative in the sting operation, which exposed a corrupt Gauteng official allegedly selling criminal case dockets for R3,500.

The brazen police employee was caught in the act handing over a docket for a culpable homicide case in exchange for some quick cash.

Carte Blanche producer Nicky Troll says they were alerted to the officer's illicit activities after getting a tip-off from a viewer.

The woman had been contacted by the officer from Lenasia South SAPS who offered to make her ex-husband's case docket disappear for a few thousand rands.

The case had been going back and forth for a couple of years with Covid-19 delays and out of the blue, she got a WhatsApp message from a guy presenting himself as someone from the Lenasia South police station, literally offering her the docket. Nicky Troll, Producer - Carte Blanche

Concerned that she couldn't trust the police... she decided that she could trust us with the evidence and see what we can do. We decided to set up a sting and see how far it could go. Nicky Troll, Producer - Carte Blanche

Troll says the officer's brazen conduct suggests that it wasn't his first time offering dockets for sale.

"To use your real name and your real phone number means you don't think you're going to get caught because you've gotten away with it before," she tells CapeTalk.

Disappearing dockets are not new. They go missing all the time... the challenge was to show that cops take money to make them go away. Nicky Troll, Producer - Carte Blanche