WC police ombud investigates SAPS for alleged failure to shut down drug dens





The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating SAPS over drug dens in the province

Ombud Oswald Reddy says the probe will be a systemic investigation looking into the police's service delivery failures

In June last year, SAPS had identified over 1,500 known drug dens in the Western Cape

A table inside a heroin den holds spent lighters, a used needle, old cigarette ends and piece of foil used for chasing the drug in Woodstock, Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman has launched an investigation following allegations that the police have failed to close down known drug dens in the province.

Police ombud Oswald Reddy says his office will be looking into police inefficiencies in combating the drug trade as part of a systemic investigation.

In June last year, the South African Police Service (SAPS) told members of the Western Cape legislature that there were about 1,500 known drug dens in the province.

Last month, the ombudsman's office received an official complaint from Reagen Allen, who chairs the standing committee on community safety in the legislature.

The ombudsman has invited members of the public to share any information that can assist during the course of the investigation.

Reddy says he's looking forward to getting input from community groups, policing forums, neighbourhood watches, and other organisations.

The public has until 20 May to submit any comments and the investigation is expected to take three months to conclude.

Residents can contact the Western Cape Police Ombudsman on the website, via email at ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za, or by calling 0214830669.

The addressing of the drug dens is a SAPS responsibility, together with other law enforcement agencies. However, if there is a service delivery inefficiency, relating to why the known drug dens aren't being closed down, then it falls within our mandate. Oswald Reddy, Western Cape Police Ombudsman

We need to determine what has happened since SAPS has provided this information to the provincial parliament... Has there been an increase in the number of known drug houses, has there been a decrease or has the status quo remained? Oswald Reddy, Western Cape Police Ombudsman

What strategies does SAPS have for failing to address the crime problem? Oswald Reddy, Western Cape Police Ombudsman