Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) has now elected not one but two corruption-accused leaders who’ve stepped aside, with Zandile Gumede returning to her role as eThekwini regional chair.
She beat her competition, Thabani Nyawose by 29 votes.
Alongside Zoe Chabalala, Gumede is facing corruption charges over the multi-million rand Durban solid waste management tender.
Chabalala was elected regional treasurer.
Just last week, the party in Mpumalanga elected murder-accused Mandla Msibi as its provincial treasurer.
Only three of the newly-elected regional leadership ascended to the stage.
Two others watched their names being called from home.
Gumede, who told the SABC that she kept the ANC alive in the region, has also complained that the 2017 step aside resolution was destroying the governing party.
Her supporters, who are still celebrating her victory, are now hoping to use it as a launchpad for a campaign to get her elected as an official in the province.
Meanwhile, the party’s Pule Mabe said that the ANC at national level would deal with the impact of this move on its step aside resolution.
"So to draw the region into guidelines that are presided over by national, it's a bit unfair," Mabe said.
The ANC’s top officials and its national working committee are likely to put this burning issue on their agendas on Monday.
WATCH: Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson
This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC
More from Politics
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene
Clarence Ford chats to the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene.Read More
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli
Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli.Read More
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Outa wants answers from Mbalula over 'vague' story on Prasa ghost workers
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday.Read More
More from Local
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Bikers gear up for annual Easter convoy to feed hungry Cape Flats residents
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Keith Blake from the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club.Read More
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week
The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday.Read More
We have to relook at how we do our bridges - Gift of the Givers
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says what is needed is a humanitarian response and restoration of services.Read More
How you can help those affected by KZN floods
On Wednesday evening, 13 April, provincial officials said that the death toll from devastating floods in and around Durban had risen to 306 after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed.Read More
It's been difficult to fly in and out of KZN - Netcare
Bongani Bingwa interviews Netcare emergency, trauma and CSI group manager Mande Toubkin about the situation in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead after devising 'clear traffic plan for churches'
The City of Cape Town has issued the final race permit for the Two Oceans Marathon this coming weekend.Read More
SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend
Residents are evacuating their homes, trying to salvage what they can while many families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones with the death toll already at 306.Read More
Department can't access over 240 flood-damaged schools in KZN until next week
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to KwaZululu-Natal Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.Read More
Two new Omicron subvariants in SA but no need to panic, says WC Health Dept
According to Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, genomic data and PCR test data suggest that these new sublineages may be causing an increasing share of reported cases in the country, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.Read More