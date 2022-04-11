LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas push for victory on day 4 vs Bangladesh
GQEBERHA - South Africa is looking to wrap up the Test series against Bangladesh early after declaring their second innings on 176/6 on day three of the second Test.
Bangladesh is chasing a target of 413 and will resume the day on 27/3.
Teams:
South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
LISTEN: SA vs Bangladesh, second Test, Day 4
This article first appeared on EWN : LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas push for victory on day 4 vs Bangladesh
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
