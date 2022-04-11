Bring it on! Clarrie dares Cape Town stars to create Easter dish on a budget
- Clarence Ford has given three Cape Town media personalities just R567 to create a lekker seafood dish ahead of Easter
- He'll be judging their plates and announcing the best dish on Thursday morning
- Kfm host Tracey Lange, actress Crystal-Donna Roberts, and TV host Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw are going up against each other
- Clarrie is hosting the The Morning Review from 11 to 14 April in the 9am - 12pm timeslot
Radio legend Clarence Ford is having a great time hosting The Morning Review on CapeTalk this week.
Clarrie has challenged three local media personalities to come up with an Easter seafood dish with a twist.
The trio can only spend R567 each to create their meal.
Vis is duur... you only have R567.Clarence Ford
RELATED: Legendary Cape chef Cass Abrahams shares the secret to the perfect pickled fish
Kfm presenter Tracey Lange, actress Crystal-Donna Roberts, and TV host Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw will be taking part in the challenge.
They will have to bring their seafood dishes to the CapeTalk studios on Thursday for Clarence to judge and select the best dish.
"I can make it happen because I like a challenge! I don't like losing so bring it on!" says Tracey Lange.
Arendsvlei star Crystal-Donna Roberts says she's excited but nervous about the mission.
"I promise I'll stick to the rules, no cheating... hopefully it will taste like my mother made it,"she tells Clarrie.
Meanwhile, Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw says she's not fazed by the spending limit.
"I've seen how my grandma can push 100 bucks among eight or nine people so R567 is a lot of money for me!"
You can catch Clarence Ford on the The Morning Review until Thursday 14 April. Tune in between 9am and 12pm on radio frequency 567 AM, online on capetalk.co.za and on DStv channel 885.
