WC govt wants disaster declaration to combat 'destructive' locust infestation





The Western Cape government wants the ongoing locust plague to be declared a national disaster

The province has already committed R5 million towards combating the locust infestation in the Central Karoo and Garden Route

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says the locust swarms could wreak havoc on various crops in the province

Image copyright: petermullineux/123rf.com

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says it's confident that the ongoing locust plague will be declared a national state of disaster.

The Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Northern Cape have been battling with the biggest infestation of brown locusts in decades.

In March, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture committed R5 million to combat the locust infestation in the Central Karoo and Garden Route.

Locust swarms have hit areas such as Merweville, Beaufort West, Prince Albert, and Laingsburg, according to the department's Aisha Peterson.

Peterson says the swarms have also migrated to areas where they have not been before, such as Calitzdorp, Oudtshoorn, Ladismith, Barrydale, and Swellendam.

"Once you find a swarm going there, you find nothing left", she warns.

Peterson says the swarms are moving to new areas where fruit crops, small grain crops, and vineyards are also under threat.

She says they are also concerned about the locust eggs that are lying dormant, waiting to hatch in ideal weather conditions.

Peterson believes that a disaster declaration will help protect the agricultural sector from "total destruction"

We are very confident that this will be declared a national disaster because of the dormant eggs. Aisha Peterson, Director of sustainable resource use and management - Western Cape Department of Agriculture

It's critical to understand the cycle of the locusts... as soon as they've gone through the hopper stage, they go into flyer stage and the flyers are the ones that we see form these massive swarms of 20 to 80 kilometres long. Those are the ones that cause massive disruption. Aisha Peterson, Director of sustainable resource use and management - Western Cape Department of Agriculture