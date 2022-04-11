Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says the South African government does not believe that war is a recourse that countries should follow.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Pandor says currently there is no peace envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
She adds that the tension between the two countries will be ended through negotiations.
We believe that territorial integrity must be protected. We criticise Russian for having breached the sovereign territory of Ukraine. When there is war, there is human devastation hence we have argued for diplomacy and negotiation.Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation
What we have not done is call (Russian President Vladimir) Putin a war criminal, we don't think that will assist. That is where we are being criticised. Some of our colleagues want some rough talk on our part with respect to Russia and we are saying that is not helpful, we think the UN should be utilised particularly the security council.Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120686366_stop-the-brothers-hit-two-male-hands-fighting-colored-in-russian-federation-and-ukraine-flags-isolat.html?vti=md0hiclzwht59awg0h-1-8
More from World
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.Read More
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
Children aged 5-11 can now get a low dose Covid-19 vaccine in England
Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Climate change protesters continue to block oil terminals in the United Kingdom
Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about news making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Pieter Jan Kole from the Open University of The Netherlands.Read More