Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:30
Pickle fish, easter eggs and going to church: do you continue religious/cultural traditions?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:20
Boeberaand under the bridge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Gasant Abarder
Today at 15:20
Cape Town based company is first in Africa to grow beef in a lab in Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Brett Thompson
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet: Uproar over plan to litter Botswana’s Chobe National Park with lodges
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Don Pinnock
Today at 15:50
Update on the James Webb telescope (ZOOM INTERVIEW)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 16:05
Siv Ngesi boxing in heels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Siv Ngesi
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Appeal from FoodForward SA KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Andy du Plessis .
Today at 17:05
Parliament's exoneration of Zweli Mkhize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Marianne Merten
Today at 17:45
Music: Louise Carver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Louise Carver - Sa Musician at ...
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures

11 April 2022 12:14 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Two Oceans marathon
Two Oceans ultramarathon

The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will be run on Easter Sunday, 17 April 2022 and the following roads closures have been announced:

Main Road from Muizenberg to Fish Hoek will be closed between 05h45 and 08h30. There will be local access only between Kalk Bay (Clairveaux Rd) and Muizenberg (Atlantic Rd)

Kommetjie Rd from Main Rd to Corsair Way – between 05h30 and 08h30 traffic will share the westbound lane(s) whilst runners will use the eastbound lane.

Chapmans Peak Drive will be closed to traffic from 03h30 to 10h30.

Fish Hoek residents are hereby informed of the following access routes and detours.

Residents in the Fish Hoek area are requested to use alternative side streets for the duration of the race:

Traffic proceeding towards the City from the False Bay Areas should either travel before 05h30, after 08h45, or use Ou Kaapse Weg which will have a Stop/Go control for both vehicles and runners between 06h15 and 09h00.

Motorists travelling south towards and north from the South Peninsula will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg.

Traffic wishing to travel along Main Road in Fish Hoek to or from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road.

Delays can be expected for the duration of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon. We appeal to motorists to avoid using roads leading to the race route. Please comply with the directions given by traffic officers and marshals. Road signs will be in place during the week prior to the race, advising motorists of the road closures.

ROAD CLOSURE TIMES

Main Road: Muizenberg to Fish Hoek

Local access only between Muizenberg (Atlantic Road) and Kalk Bay (Clairvaux Road).

Motorists travelling south & north will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg. Traffic travelling to and from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road

Main Road: Newlands

Between Klipper Rd and Letterstedt Road - 03h30 – 06h00

Main Road: Newlands to Claremont

Between Letterstedt Road and Protea Road - 03h30 – 06h00

Main Road: Claremont to Wynberg

From Protea Road to Piers Road - 04h45 −06h15

Main Road: Wynberg to Diep River

From Piers Rd to De Waal Rd / Kendal Rd - 05h00 – 06h45

Main Road: Diep River to Retreat

From De Waal Rd / Kendal Rd to Tokai Rd - 05h15 – 07h15

Main Road: Retreat to Steenberg

Tokai Rd to Steenberg Rd - 05h30 – 07h45

Main Road: Steenberg to Muizenberg

Steenberg Rd to Atlantic Rd - Southbound lane use Westlake Ave and Boyes Drive - 05h30 – 07h45

Main Road: Muizenberg to Fish Hoek

Local access only between Muizenberg (Atlantic Road) and Kalk Bay (Clairvaux Road). Motorists travelling south & north will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg. Traffic travelling to and from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road - 05h45 – 08h30

Kommetjie Road: Fish Hoek

From Main Road to Corsair Way, Sun Valley, motorists to share westbound (direction Kommetjie) lane. Runners use eastbound lane. Drive with caution - 06h00 – 08h45

Corsair Way: Sun Valley

Kommetjie Road to Frigate Crescent. Both lanes closed - 06h15 – 08h45

Dory Walk: Sun Valley

Frigate Crescent to Chebec Crescent - 06h15 – 09h00

Chebec Crescent: Sun Valley

Dory Walk to Dhow Street - 06h15 – 09h00

Ou Kaapse Weg

Both Directions: Expect Delays - Stop / Go control at Noordhoek Main Rd. - 06h15 – 09h00

Noordhoek Main Road

Local access only. Northbound lane closed. Traffic to share southbound lane. Drive slowly with caution - 06h15 – 09h30

Silvermine Road

From Village Lane to Noordhoek Main Road - 06h30 – 09h30

Chapman’s Peak Drive

Chapman’s Peak Drive will be closed to traffic from 03h30.

Spectators permitted to enter from Hout Bay to the various picnic spots from the Hout Bay side only until 07h00 - 03h30 – 10h30

Hout Bay Main Road

From Chapman’s Peak to Victoria Road Circle

Traffic coming into Hout Bay will be detoured away from Victoria Road Circle to Valley and then Disa River Roads. Runners will be in the southbound lane (direction Noordhoek) - 07h00 – 10h45

Hout Bay Road

From Victoria Road Circle to Disa River Road. Totally closed to traffic - 07h00 – 11h15

Hout Bay Road

From Disa River Road to Constantia Nek

A convoy system for motorists will operate under the direction of the traffic department. Runners will be in eastbound lane (direction Constantia Nek) i.e. their left - 07h15 – 11h30

Rhodes Drive

Constantia Nek to Canterbury Road Circle. Both directions closed to traffic - 07h30 – 12h15

Rhodes Drive

Canterbury Road Circle to Union Ave

Traffic may only travel south. Runners will be in lane heading towards Cape Town (their left). Please note: Kirstenbosch Gardens & Restaurant will be accessible to the public - 07h45 – 12h30

M3 – Union Avenue

Rhodes Drive/Newlands Ave to UCT

Left lane will be coned off for athletes, right lane will remain open at all times for motorists travelling towards Cape Town. Please drive cautiously. Please note – Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public - 07h00 – 13h00

Princess Anne Avenue

Accesses to and from M3 Northbound closed. Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public - 07h00 – 13h00

Spectators to please obey all officials and marshals and be aware of traffic when supporting the runners. Do not stand in roadways where vehicles are travelling.

For more information regarding road closures along the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Routes go to https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/event_race_day/road-closures/


This article first appeared on EWN : Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures




