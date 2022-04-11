Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures
CAPE TOWN - The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will be run on Easter Sunday, 17 April 2022 and the following roads closures have been announced:
Main Road from Muizenberg to Fish Hoek will be closed between 05h45 and 08h30. There will be local access only between Kalk Bay (Clairveaux Rd) and Muizenberg (Atlantic Rd)
Kommetjie Rd from Main Rd to Corsair Way – between 05h30 and 08h30 traffic will share the westbound lane(s) whilst runners will use the eastbound lane.
Chapmans Peak Drive will be closed to traffic from 03h30 to 10h30.
Fish Hoek residents are hereby informed of the following access routes and detours.
Residents in the Fish Hoek area are requested to use alternative side streets for the duration of the race:
Traffic proceeding towards the City from the False Bay Areas should either travel before 05h30, after 08h45, or use Ou Kaapse Weg which will have a Stop/Go control for both vehicles and runners between 06h15 and 09h00.
Motorists travelling south towards and north from the South Peninsula will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg.
Traffic wishing to travel along Main Road in Fish Hoek to or from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road.
Delays can be expected for the duration of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon. We appeal to motorists to avoid using roads leading to the race route. Please comply with the directions given by traffic officers and marshals. Road signs will be in place during the week prior to the race, advising motorists of the road closures.
ROAD CLOSURE TIMES
Main Road: Muizenberg to Fish Hoek
Local access only between Muizenberg (Atlantic Road) and Kalk Bay (Clairvaux Road).
Motorists travelling south & north will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg. Traffic travelling to and from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road
Main Road: Newlands
Between Klipper Rd and Letterstedt Road - 03h30 – 06h00
Main Road: Newlands to Claremont
Between Letterstedt Road and Protea Road - 03h30 – 06h00
Main Road: Claremont to Wynberg
From Protea Road to Piers Road - 04h45 −06h15
Main Road: Wynberg to Diep River
From Piers Rd to De Waal Rd / Kendal Rd - 05h00 – 06h45
Main Road: Diep River to Retreat
From De Waal Rd / Kendal Rd to Tokai Rd - 05h15 – 07h15
Main Road: Retreat to Steenberg
Tokai Rd to Steenberg Rd - 05h30 – 07h45
Main Road: Steenberg to Muizenberg
Steenberg Rd to Atlantic Rd - Southbound lane use Westlake Ave and Boyes Drive - 05h30 – 07h45
Main Road: Muizenberg to Fish Hoek
Local access only between Muizenberg (Atlantic Road) and Kalk Bay (Clairvaux Road). Motorists travelling south & north will be diverted over Ou Kaapse Weg. Traffic travelling to and from Kommetjie / Simonstown Roads through Fish Hoek will be diverted via Beach Road - 05h45 – 08h30
Kommetjie Road: Fish Hoek
From Main Road to Corsair Way, Sun Valley, motorists to share westbound (direction Kommetjie) lane. Runners use eastbound lane. Drive with caution - 06h00 – 08h45
Corsair Way: Sun Valley
Kommetjie Road to Frigate Crescent. Both lanes closed - 06h15 – 08h45
Dory Walk: Sun Valley
Frigate Crescent to Chebec Crescent - 06h15 – 09h00
Chebec Crescent: Sun Valley
Dory Walk to Dhow Street - 06h15 – 09h00
Ou Kaapse Weg
Both Directions: Expect Delays - Stop / Go control at Noordhoek Main Rd. - 06h15 – 09h00
Noordhoek Main Road
Local access only. Northbound lane closed. Traffic to share southbound lane. Drive slowly with caution - 06h15 – 09h30
Silvermine Road
From Village Lane to Noordhoek Main Road - 06h30 – 09h30
Chapman’s Peak Drive
Chapman’s Peak Drive will be closed to traffic from 03h30.
Spectators permitted to enter from Hout Bay to the various picnic spots from the Hout Bay side only until 07h00 - 03h30 – 10h30
Hout Bay Main Road
From Chapman’s Peak to Victoria Road Circle
Traffic coming into Hout Bay will be detoured away from Victoria Road Circle to Valley and then Disa River Roads. Runners will be in the southbound lane (direction Noordhoek) - 07h00 – 10h45
Hout Bay Road
From Victoria Road Circle to Disa River Road. Totally closed to traffic - 07h00 – 11h15
Hout Bay Road
From Disa River Road to Constantia Nek
A convoy system for motorists will operate under the direction of the traffic department. Runners will be in eastbound lane (direction Constantia Nek) i.e. their left - 07h15 – 11h30
Rhodes Drive
Constantia Nek to Canterbury Road Circle. Both directions closed to traffic - 07h30 – 12h15
Rhodes Drive
Canterbury Road Circle to Union Ave
Traffic may only travel south. Runners will be in lane heading towards Cape Town (their left). Please note: Kirstenbosch Gardens & Restaurant will be accessible to the public - 07h45 – 12h30
M3 – Union Avenue
Rhodes Drive/Newlands Ave to UCT
Left lane will be coned off for athletes, right lane will remain open at all times for motorists travelling towards Cape Town. Please drive cautiously. Please note – Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public - 07h00 – 13h00
Princess Anne Avenue
Accesses to and from M3 Northbound closed. Rhodes Memorial will be accessible to the public - 07h00 – 13h00
Spectators to please obey all officials and marshals and be aware of traffic when supporting the runners. Do not stand in roadways where vehicles are travelling.
For more information regarding road closures along the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Routes go to https://www.twooceansmarathon.org.za/event_race_day/road-closures/
