Zuma's corruption trial sees another postponement





Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has granted former president Jacob Zuma's application for a postponement of his trial.

In his ruling, which was handed down on Monday afternoon, Koen agreed to postpone the trial until next month.

This pending the finalisation of Zuma’s application to SCA Judge President Mandisa Maya to reconsider her court’s refusal of his application for leave to appeal the outcome of his special plea.

He found in essence that Zuma had a right to exhaust all his appeal options and that that process automatically suspended the trial.

“It does not seem to me that this court has much of a discretion, if it has one at all, to deny those appeal rights. Unless perhaps in the clearest of cases where there is an abuse of rights, the appeal process should be allowed to run its course.”

'ABUSING COURT PROCESSES'

Earlier in the day, the State hit back at Zuma's legal team's argument that Judge Koen had no real choice but to postpone the trial.

It said the former president was abusing the court process.

Zuma's counsel, Dali Mpofu SC, argued that in terms of the relevant legislation, the appeal process automatically suspended the trial leaving Koen with little to no discretion.

But Advocate Billy Downer said that was not the case in the current matter and essentially accused Zuma of trying to avoid his day in court with what he's described as "just a made-up application".

“This is the State’s submission that indeed this application currently before this court is meritless and is but one of those defences that is raised continually without any prospects of success," Downer said.

Mpofu, however, insisted that the State had not put up anything to support this position.

