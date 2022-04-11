Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The High Court on Monday granted former president Jacob Zuma a postponement of his corruption trial until May.
The Court found that Zuma has the right to use all his opportunities to appeal and that doing so automatically suspends the trial.
The State says Zuma is abusing the court process.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed legal journalist Karyn Maughan (scroll up to listen).
… NPA is arguing very strongly… that this latest postponement application is a continuation of a Stalingrad defence aimed solely at delaying this case from ever proceeding…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
He is under the care of military doctors… His lawyers are again raising his ill health as a potential reason for why there should be a reconsideration granted to the dismissal of his special plea…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
For lawyers to submit that the judge has to be aware of the unrest in July… is truly remarkable… The very fact that it was raised… casts a cloud of intimidation over this entire matter…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
Jacob Zuma... will be able to keep kicking the can further down the road, until it goes over a cliff…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
