Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year
Three religious holidays fall on April in 2022. Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all occur during this month with two of the respective religious holidays beginning on 15 April.
Pesach
Pesach means Passover in English, a Jewish holiday observed on the 15th day of the Jewish month of Nissan.
The weeklong religious festival holiday occurs from April 15 -23
Pesach is one of the Jewish religion’s most sacred and widely observed holidays according to History.com.
In Judaism, Passover commemorates the story of the Israelites’ departure from ancient Egypt, which appears in the Hebrew Bible’s books of Exodus, Numbers and Deuteronomy, among other texts.
A number of important rituals occur during the religious holiday, including a traditional Passover meal known as a seder.
Ramadan
Ramadan signifies the month in which Muslims believe that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago.
According to Aljazeera, Fasting happens from before sunrise or Fajr until sundown or Maghrib in arabic, for a month. This year Ramadan occurs between 1 April - 1 Sunday.
The fast includes abstinence from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to achieve greater consciousness of God.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.
Easter
Easter is a three-day holiday period celebrated by Christian centred on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Easter is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of Jesus’ burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary.
Easter starts on Friday until Easter Monday, most Christian churches hold a night vigil on the Saturday reading and remember all the seven words that Jesus said when he was being crucified on the cross.
The Seven last words Jesus said on the cross can be found in Luke 23:34; Luke 23:43; John 19:26-27; Matthew 27:46 (also Mark 15:34); John 19:28; John 19:30; Luke 23:46.
The Easter date despite its prolific religious significance in Christianity, many pre-Christian pagan traditions are associated with it.
Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, April might be the first time many families across the country will be able to participate in their religious practices in a way that will resemble life before the pandemic.
This article first appeared on 947 : Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year
Source : pixabay
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend
Whether you want to have an outdoor movie date, go to a dance festival with some friends or help your kids build an empire, the city is your oyster this long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
With rising chicken prices, now's the time to try these alternative proteins
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Donovan Will, the director of ProVeg South Africa.Read More
MyCiTi – all you need to know to get around much of Cape Town, for cheap
Pippa Hudson interviews Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More