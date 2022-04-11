



JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has been hospitalised due to an illness.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation briefed the media on the side-lines of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

It said Zuma was currently undergoing tests, but did not mention at which hospital.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has confirmed Zuma's hospitalisation: “He’s in hospital and we’ll keep giving updates as we go along. He’s unwell and let’s leave it there.”

Zuma was expected to be present at court today. His protection team was already deployed to secure the precinct ahead of his arrival, but he was a no-show.

Manyi did not give detail of his illness but said doctors were attending to him.

Zuma and Thales' arms deal trial was back in the dock earlier in the day.

Judge Piet Koen granted the former president’s application for a postponement until next month.

This pending the finalisation of Zuma’s application to SCA Judge President Mandisa Maya to reconsider her court’s refusal of his application for leave to appeal the outcome of his special plea.

He found in essence that Zuma had a right to exhaust all his appeal options and that that process automatically suspended the trial.

“It does not seem to me that this court has much of a discretion, if it has one at all, to deny those appeal rights. Unless perhaps in the clearest of cases where there is an abuse of rights, the appeal process should be allowed to run its course.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma undergoing tests at hospital - foundation