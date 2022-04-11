Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Some of the most expensive cars on the market have imminent South African release dates.
Gushwell Brooks (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked motoring expert Warren Tucker to explain what is in store for the well-heeled motorist this year.
The first car Tucker spoke about is the electric Porsche Taycan.
RELATED: South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' costs only R80 000 – and it’s not awful
“Porsche does very well in South Africa,” said Tucker, predicting good things for the new model.
“Just look around Johannesburg!
“You see Caymans and Cayennes; they’re everywhere, and they’re good vehicles.”
Tucker praised the Taycan's “sleek, modern lines” and “earthmoving” 560 kW engine.
Tucker also looks forward to the new “elegant-looking" Lexus LC Convertible with an electric soft-top.
“A convertible already says, ‘I’ve arrived. I have some cash’”.
Tucker also mentioned the Mercedes-Benz GLA – an SUV, BMW’s 390 kW/V8 X6, James Bond’s car the Land Lover Defender, and the Audi e-tron.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155242894_frankfurt-germany-sep-11-2019-new-porsche-taycan-turbo-s-sports-car-reveiled-at-the-frankfurt-iaa-mo.html?vti=nu2dkprt09xwnl2w1s-1-5
More from Business
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy
'I think my bankers are actually very happy with me!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli
Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend
Whether you want to have an outdoor movie date, go to a dance festival with some friends or help your kids build an empire, the city is your oyster this long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
With rising chicken prices, now's the time to try these alternative proteins
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Donovan Will, the director of ProVeg South Africa.Read More
MyCiTi – all you need to know to get around much of Cape Town, for cheap
Pippa Hudson interviews Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More