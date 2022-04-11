Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!





Some of the most expensive cars on the market have imminent South African release dates.

Gushwell Brooks (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) asked motoring expert Warren Tucker to explain what is in store for the well-heeled motorist this year.

The first car Tucker spoke about is the electric Porsche Taycan.

Porsche Taycan. © jvdwolf/123rf.com

“Porsche does very well in South Africa,” said Tucker, predicting good things for the new model.

“Just look around Johannesburg!

“You see Caymans and Cayennes; they’re everywhere, and they’re good vehicles.”

Tucker praised the Taycan's “sleek, modern lines” and “earthmoving” 560 kW engine.

Tucker also looks forward to the new “elegant-looking" Lexus LC Convertible with an electric soft-top.

“A convertible already says, ‘I’ve arrived. I have some cash’”.

Tucker also mentioned the Mercedes-Benz GLA – an SUV, BMW’s 390 kW/V8 X6, James Bond’s car the Land Lover Defender, and the Audi e-tron.

