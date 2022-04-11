Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
Strauss & Co and five of South Africa’s most esteemed fine wine makers are offering Africa’s first fine wine Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) on auction from 18-25 April.
Each NFT has 20 to 50 vintages with collections from 66 to 288 bottles.
The NFT “packages” a collection of wines for trading and investment, providing authentication and storage of information such as provenance on the blockchain.
Once auctioned, the NFTs can be traded by the owner on any platform, radically increasing their liquidity and target market across the world.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171524114_concept-showing-of-nft-or-non-fungible-token-auction-or-bidding-using-auction-hammer-with-nft-writte.html?vti=o4ha1ljqnp8y2gc4hg-1-53
More from Business
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy
'I think my bankers are actually very happy with me!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend
Whether you want to have an outdoor movie date, go to a dance festival with some friends or help your kids build an empire, the city is your oyster this long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
With rising chicken prices, now's the time to try these alternative proteins
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Donovan Will, the director of ProVeg South Africa.Read More
MyCiTi – all you need to know to get around much of Cape Town, for cheap
Pippa Hudson interviews Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town.Read More
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money ShowRead More