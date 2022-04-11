Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa





Strauss & Co and five of South Africa’s most esteemed fine wine makers are offering Africa’s first fine wine Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) on auction from 18-25 April.

Each NFT has 20 to 50 vintages with collections from 66 to 288 bottles.

The NFT “packages” a collection of wines for trading and investment, providing authentication and storage of information such as provenance on the blockchain.

Once auctioned, the NFTs can be traded by the owner on any platform, radically increasing their liquidity and target market across the world.

© lakshmiprasad/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co (scroll up to listen).