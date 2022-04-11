



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is on Monday pleading with customers to reduce their electricity usage as load shedding may be implemented at short notice.

The power utility said its system was severely constrained after the breakdown of four generation units and a delay in returning two of its other units to service.

Eskom said the pressure on the power system was worsened by the increase in the demand for electricity as a result of the inclement weather.

"Should the situation deteriorate further, load shedding may be implemented at short notice as a last resort in order to protect the national grid. We are presently relying on the adequate levels of emergency reserves to meet the country's demands, which are being carefully monitored," said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

#POWERALERT1



Eskom urges the public to reduce electricity usage as the generation system is severely constrained pic.twitter.com/V9TQxEDNtI — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 11, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom warns customers to use electricity sparingly or else...