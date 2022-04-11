'Renewable energy is so cheap – it’ll slowly lower average electricity price'
Bid Window 5 – the most-recent round of the Renewable Energy Power Producer Procurement Programme – was more cost-competitive than all the rounds before it.
Bid Window 6, however, is likely to be far more expensive, says energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused the price of oil and gas, and commodities such as copper and steel, vital inputs for solar projects, to skyrocket.
Meanwhile, the world is still firmly in the grips of China’s zero Covid policy-induced supply chain disruptions.
Bid Window 5 named 25 preferred bidders to provide almost 2600 MW of renewable electricity at an average of 47.3c/kWh.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Yelland (scroll up to listen).
Some of the bidders of Bid Window 5 may not achieve financial closure… costs have rocketed…Chris Yelland, energy expert
Bid Window 6 may not achieve the continuous price reductions seen through Bid Windows 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5…Chris Yelland, energy expert
Prices of renewable energy are so low at the moment… Even if they do not continue to drop… they will still serve to slowly lower the average price of electricity…Chris Yelland, energy expert
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/zhaojiankangphoto/zhaojiankangphoto1806/zhaojiankangphoto180600453/103058608-solar-panels-and-wind-turbines-in-green-grass-field.jpg
More from Business
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy
'I think my bankers are actually very happy with me!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings.Read More