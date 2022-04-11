Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding with immediate effect
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has implemented load shedding with immediate effect on Monday evening following the breakdown of a unit 5 at the Medupi Power Station.
Earlier in the afternoon, the power utility sent warning signals that the grid was severely constrained due to four units going offline, two failing to return and the wet weather conditions.
It has urged customers to use electricity sparingly to reduce strain on the grid.
#UrgentNotice #Loadshedding #Stage2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 11, 2022
Unit 5 of Medupi Power Station has just tripped, taking some 700MW capacity with. Regretfully, Stage 2 loadshedding has been implemented immediately. A full statement will be published in due course.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding with immediate effect
