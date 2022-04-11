'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'





Ukraine is a leading producer of maize and soybeans, vital inputs for chicken feed, which makes up 70% of the cost of raising a chicken.

Higher chicken prices in the next few months will be “unavoidable”, according to RCL Foods.

Chicken is South Africa’s most-favoured protein.

The South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) is calling on the government to drop tariffs and VAT on chicken.

"Increase VAT on chicken!" - Chicken © khunaspix/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Matthew, CEO at the AMIE (scroll up to listen).

He also spoke with Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte.

Pork prices are becoming on par with poultry prices… it’s just climbing… By the end of the year… it [chicken] could be on par with beef… Paul Matthew, CEO - South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

… tariffs are being added on… Local producers up their prices… But they cannot meet the demand for poultry consumed in this country… Paul Matthew, CEO - South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

Is there really dumping? … I think they seek protection to help their dividends… Paul Matthew, CEO - South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters

Imports are still the biggest player in the South African market… The price is driven by raw material inputs… definitely not abuse. The consumer in South Africa is clever enough not to be abused… Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods