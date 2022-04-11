Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:30
Pickle fish, easter eggs and going to church: do you continue religious/cultural traditions?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:20
Boeberaand under the bridge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 15:20
Cape Town based company is first in Africa to grow beef in a lab in Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Thompson
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet: Uproar over plan to litter Botswana’s Chobe National Park with lodges
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 15:50
Update on the James Webb telescope (ZOOM INTERVIEW)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 16:05
Siv Ngesi boxing in heels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Appeal from FoodForward SA KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy du Plessis .
Today at 17:05
Parliament's exoneration of Zweli Mkhize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten
Today at 17:45
Music: Louise Carver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louise Carver - Sa Musician at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days. 14 April 2022 11:12 AM
Bikers gear up for annual Easter convoy to feed hungry Cape Flats residents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Keith Blake from the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club. 14 April 2022 10:42 AM
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday. 14 April 2022 9:53 AM
View all Local
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo. 14 April 2022 9:11 AM
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest? Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer. 13 April 2022 8:14 PM
Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene Clarence Ford chats to the deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene. 13 April 2022 12:34 PM
View all Politics
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off. 14 April 2022 6:24 AM
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts. 13 April 2022 9:31 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend Whether you want to have an outdoor movie date, go to a dance festival with some friends or help your kids build an empire, the ci... 14 April 2022 6:50 AM
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..) Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'. 13 April 2022 6:51 PM
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page. 13 April 2022 6:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022. 11 April 2022 12:14 PM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
Some of our colleagues want rough talk on Russia, that is not helpful - Pandor International Relations and Cooperation Minsiter Naledi Pandor says they believe negotiations will settle the war between Russia a... 11 April 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand. 13 April 2022 10:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

11 April 2022 8:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
Flux Trends
The Elephant in the Brain
The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life
Kevin Simler
Robin Hanson

Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends (scroll up to listen).

Williams reviewed “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

© sifotography/123rf.com

Description on Amazon:

Human beings are primates, and primates are political animals.

Our brains, therefore, are designed not just to hunt and gather, but also to help us get ahead socially, often via deception and self-deception.

But while we may be self-interested schemers, we benefit by pretending otherwise.

The less we know about our own ugly motives, the better - and thus we don't like to talk or even think about the extent of our selfishness.

This is "the elephant in the brain."

Such an introspective taboo makes it hard for us to think clearly about our nature and the explanations for our behavior.

The aim of this book, then, is to confront our hidden motives directly - to track down the darker, unexamined corners of our psyches and blast them with floodlights.

Then, once everything is clearly visible, we can work to better understand ourselves: Why do we laugh? Why are artists sexy? Why do we brag about travel? Why do we prefer to speak rather than listen?

Our unconscious motives drive more than just our private behavior; they also infect our venerated social institutions such as Art, School, Charity, Medicine, Politics, and Religion.

In fact, these institutions are in many ways designed to accommodate our hidden motives, to serve covert agendas alongside their "official" ones.

The existence of big hidden motives can upend the usual political debates, leading one to question the legitimacy of these social institutions, and of standard policies designed to favour or discourage them.

You won't see yourself - or the world - the same after confronting the elephant in the brain.




11 April 2022 8:05 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
business books
book reviews
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
Flux Trends
The Elephant in the Brain
The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life
Kevin Simler
Robin Hanson

More from Business Books

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism

28 March 2022 8:03 PM

Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years

7 March 2022 7:48 PM

[REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

21 February 2022 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel

14 February 2022 7:55 PM

Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success

7 February 2022 7:42 PM

Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Department can't access over 240 flood-damaged schools in KZN until next week

Local

Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead after devising 'clear traffic plan for churches'

Local

How you can help those affected by KZN floods

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt shouldn’t rush to implement laws for COVID-19 - Dear South Africa

14 April 2022 10:49 AM

SACC sends condolences to families of victims of KZN floods

14 April 2022 10:45 AM

Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week

14 April 2022 9:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA