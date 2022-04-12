NFTs are all the rage, and Africa’s top artists and collectors are catching on
- Some of Africa's biggest artists are joining the non-fungible token (NFT) craze
- Global crypto asset manager, Invictus Capital, is auctioning Africa’s biggest NFT collection this month
- An NFT is a unique token linked to digital (and sometimes physical) content, providing proof of ownership
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are taking the art world by storm.
Africa's biggest NFT art auction is underway and it's selling both physical artworks and their NFT equivalents.
NFTs authenticate a person's ownership of a digital (and sometimes physical) asset.
Global crypto asset manager Invictus Capital put together the Out of Africa collection, which features 118 professionally curated physical artworks from Southern Africa’s top artistic talent.
The auction is happening via NFT marketplace OpenSea and the historic art collection will be auctioned off in batches during the month of April.
Reframed co-founder Brendon Petersen says the first-of-its-kind auction merges physical art and digital art to show actual value.
He says the project aims to demonstrate the potential for blockchain technology to bring tangible benefits to the real world.
The Out of Africa collection is not just NFTs and I think that's a very important distinction to make... what's different with this one is there is actual physical curated art... but they also have NFT equivalents to go along with that.Brendon Petersen, Co-founder and tech writer - Reframed
What they are trying to do is to show the bridge between digital art and real art, to show that there is value in both but also to show that these aren't these fanciful things that you see online that you people take screen shots of.Brendon Petersen, Co-founder and tech writer - Reframed
I think it's also important for artists from the country and from the continent to see that this is potentially what they can do with technology, which will hopefully start getting them an even bigger audience.Brendon Petersen, Co-founder and tech writer - Reframed
Source : https://opensea.io/collection/out-of-africa-o-nfts
