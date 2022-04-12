Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'
- The City of Cape Town says a decision on the Two Oceans event permit will be confirmed on Tuesday morning.
- The permit approval for this year’s Two Oceans Marathon has been up in the air due to concerns over the race planned for Easter Sunday.
Will the Two Oceans Marathon go ahead on Easter Sunday?
The City of Cape Town says a decision will be made on Tuesday morning.
"We will know at 10am this morning whether the permit will be issued or not", says mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith.
The Two Oceans Marathon is planned for Easter Sunday, affecting congregants attending services on the holy weekend.
The event organisers have been locked in urgent talks since Saturday to address some of the concerns raised by churches and other religious groups.
Last week Friday, the City of Cape Town revealed that the permitting process for the annual race event had not been finalised due to the objections from various churches and organisations.
Smith says the City had earlier instructed the Two Oceans organisers to engage with the churches as part of their permit approval conditions.
He says this was not done.
"This appears largely not to have happened except now very belatedly and is now part of the crisis", he tells CapeTalk.
We have to now, at this very belated stage, figure out whether the event can in fact proceed and whether we can accommodate the churches and them or whether it's going to be one or the other.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
According to Smith, some other churches have agreed to make alternative arrangements to accommodate the race on Easter Sunday while others are not willing to budge.
He says city officials have been working to find a solution that is suitable for both the religious groups and the 6,000-plus runners who have planned to race on Sunday.
Many of the churches have already made other arrangements and have moved their Easer Sunday sermons and other things, which I think is a huge thing to ask of those churches. This is a very major day... and it makes it extremely awkward.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
We've tried very hard to negotiate. We've asked if we can collapse the two events on the Saturday but there are now 6,000+ athletes that are booked and planning on coming on the Sunday... we tried to move the event later at a different time of the day... but that's a problem again because many of the churches have made arrangements for later and would struggle to accommodate a change of time again.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
For the first time, their trying to have the event on a second day, so not just the Saturday but also the Sunday and this is Easter Sunday... the road closures mean that it impacts a whole range of churches who will have great difficulty getting their congregants to their church.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
