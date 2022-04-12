Why should I know my blood type? Western Cape Blood Service breaks it down
- It's important to know your blood type in case of a medical emergency.
- The O blood group is the universal blood group.
- O- can be transfused to all blood groups and O+ can be transfused to all positive blood groups.
- One single blood donation can save the lives of up to 3 people, according to the Western Cape Blood Service.
Do you know your blood type?
It's important to know your blood type in case you're ever in an emergency situation and need a transfusion.
A blood transfusion is a safe procedure that uses donated blood, previously taken from a healthy person, to replace blood lost by a patient due to illness, injury or surgery.
Dr. Caroline Hilton, a transfusion specialist at the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS), says it's better to receive blood from the same blood group when getting a blood transfusion.
According to Hilton, the O blood group faces the most demand as it is the universal donor and can be given to all other blood groups.
She says crossmatching is often conducted to test your blood against a donor's blood to make sure they are fully compatible.
"In the event that you get an incompatible blood product, there is a risk that it could be potentially life-threatening", Dr. Hilton explains.
A blood group only really makes a difference if you are a patient in hospital and you need to receive a blood product transfusion because we need to make sure that the blood group of the product that you receive matches your blood group.Dr. Caroline Hilton, Transfusion Medical Specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
We do a procedure called cross-matching where we basically just check that the blood product we're going to give you will react appropriately with your blood and won't cause any problems.Dr. Caroline Hilton, Transfusion Medical Specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
Dr. Hilton says the WCBS lost many of its donors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The blood service is always looking for all blood groups as blood stocks fluctuate daily.
She has encouraged more Western Cape residents to become blood donors.
We aim to have a five-day supply of blood for the province and we've been struggling to reach that target.Dr. Caroline Hilton, Transfusion Medical Specialist - Western Cape Blood Service
According to the blood service, one single blood donation can save the lives of up to 3 people.
The WCBS will be conducting blood group screenings as a way to attract new blood donors.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32142433_nurse-collecting-a-blood-from-a-patient-for-annual-check.html
