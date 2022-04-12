



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended stage two power cuts but the utility warned that South Africans shouldn't expect to have a steady electricity supply this week.

The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid.

It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.

Eskom said that it was working to bring that unit, and others, back online as soon as possible.

In the meantime, South Africans can expect the constrained supply situation to last for the rest of the week.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week