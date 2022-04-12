



JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has recommended that the women’s league be disbanded.

There was also a suggestion at Monday’s NWC meeting that teams must be sent to help the party’s interim structures in the Western Cape, Free State and the North West.

While the governing party’s NWC grappled with its step-aside resolution, Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the Monday meeting.

The three provinces have been without elected leaders for several years, while the women’s league has an expired mandate but has failed to hold its internal contest.

The interim provincial committees in the North West, Free State and Western Cape are failing at taking party members to conferences.

NWC members attempted to dissect challenges facing the provinces, with some said to have raised concerns over interim leaders using their roles to further their own personal interests.

Eyewitness News has been told that in the case of the North West, leaders identified a lack of effective coordination.

Some are said to have expressed worry that the Free State will not be able to hold a conference and is yet to develop a roadmap.

When it comes to Gauteng, national executive committee members dismissed the idea of the province having its own set of rules when it came to the process of verifying branches.

As the ANC considered giving some of its most troubled provinces a lifeline, others are said to have called for a tougher approach, which will include the involvement of more national officials.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News understands that leaders felt that it was a case of too little, too late when it came to intervening in the disregard of the step-aside resolution by delegates at conferences.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league