Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal chair, Sihle Zikalala, said that the party's leadership must call Zweli Mkhize to order.
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala complained that Mkhize had been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.
Videos of Mkhize circulated on social media over the weekend, in which the embattled former health minister was seen with party members believed to be delegates in support of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede, who was re-elected as regional chair.
During the eThekwini conference, Zikalala criticised national leaders who "criss-crossed" the country, meeting with conference delegates.
WATCH: Zikalala: Zweli Mkhize's conduct undermines the leadership of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal
Mkhize is believed to be attempting to drum up some support for a bid to become ANC president at its elective conference in December.
Zikalala told Eyewitness News that Mkhize, who was once a leader in KZN, was undermining the structure.
“It is wrong, it is unacceptable,” Zikalala said.
Zikalala said that Mkhize had previously viewed national leaders who did what he was doing now with great disdain.
Mkhize, suspended ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, and ANC Women’s League president and convicted perjurer, Bathabile Dlamini, were all in town throughout the weekend.
Zikalala said that his executive committee had received no notice of their presence in town.
He said that the trend must be addressed: “If you begin to address others as a faction, it means you are against those who are not in that faction. So, that is wrong and not acceptable. We will be taking up this matter with the national leadership.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
