SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry
- A waste crisis is looming in South Africa.
- Landfill sites, particularly in Gauteng, are rapidly filling up.
- Waste management experts have warned that the country could soon run out of landfill space if changes aren't made.
South Africa is running out of landfill space, and industry experts have warned that the country is on the verge of a crisis.
Landfills nationwide are filling up at an alarming rate, especially in Gauteng, says Leon Grobbelaar, the president of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).
According to Grobbelaar, Johannesburg has a maximum of three years left until its landfills reach capacity.
Gauteng generates about 6 million tonnes of waste annually... about 60% of that is municipal solid waste that needs to go to landfills. It's a fact that the City of Johannesburg in three years will not have any landfill airspace.Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa
RELATED: Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022
He says some landfill sites are being filled up beyond permitted volumes.
Despite having some of the best waste management legislation in the world, Grobbelaar says South Africa is failing to enforce its waste reduction laws.
Grobbelaar adds that municipalities are not equipped with the right skills or machinery to deal with the problem.
He also says that landfill workers are not processing the waste correctly or frequently enough.
RELATED: We have enough laws for scrap metal dealers - policing is the real problem: MRA
The landfills are not controlled according to legislation.Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa
In South Africa, we are currently running into what we call an airspace crisis. An airspace crisis is the void that is available for waste to be put into.Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa
These municipalities don't stay abreast of what needs to happen and therefore don't implement it... the waste-pickers that we find in our landfills today are really a problem.Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa
We've lost a lot of skills over the years and although we've got some of the best legislation in the world, the enforcement thereof and the practical operations of these sites has just been left aside and not being policed and monitored.Leon Grobbelaar, president - Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN
More from Local
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Bikers gear up for annual Easter convoy to feed hungry Cape Flats residents
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Keith Blake from the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club.Read More
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week
The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday.Read More
We have to relook at how we do our bridges - Gift of the Givers
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says what is needed is a humanitarian response and restoration of services.Read More
How you can help those affected by KZN floods
On Wednesday evening, 13 April, provincial officials said that the death toll from devastating floods in and around Durban had risen to 306 after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed.Read More
It's been difficult to fly in and out of KZN - Netcare
Bongani Bingwa interviews Netcare emergency, trauma and CSI group manager Mande Toubkin about the situation in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead after devising 'clear traffic plan for churches'
The City of Cape Town has issued the final race permit for the Two Oceans Marathon this coming weekend.Read More
SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend
Residents are evacuating their homes, trying to salvage what they can while many families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones with the death toll already at 306.Read More
Department can't access over 240 flood-damaged schools in KZN until next week
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to KwaZululu-Natal Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.Read More
Two new Omicron subvariants in SA but no need to panic, says WC Health Dept
According to Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, genomic data and PCR test data suggest that these new sublineages may be causing an increasing share of reported cases in the country, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.Read More