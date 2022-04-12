Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli
“Some days, I just think of starting a ‘F**k it’ party,” tweeted former Democratic Alliance politician Mbali Ntuli on Friday.
“If you’re fed up, and want to make a difference in the country, volunteer, and let’s just take on the government.
“You must submit to lifestyle audits annually and must provide a plan on what you will do in five years and do 60% of it; no excuses.''
Many Twitter users came out strongly in support of Ntuli’s tweets.
-
“One of the slogans is #FixTheDamnThing and another one is #NowNotNowNow. I'm in,'' replied @urbanjodi.
-
''This is it. This is what I've wanted to read for an exceedingly long time. Time for a ‘stand and deliver’ kind of party,” replied @PeterHerring.
-
''Let's move away from parties and let's just f** do it! Whatever we need to do!'' replied @gasantabarder.
These tweets follow earlier ones in which Mbali shared her experience of police ineptitude when she reported a crime to Saps.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ntuli about an overhaul of the political system in South Africa and why the current political structures are failing to bring about positive change in the country (scroll up to listen).
