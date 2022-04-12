People fear reporting Cape Flats drug lords, as they'll be killed - CPF chair
- Cape Flats residents are fed up with drugs in their communities.
- However, Bishop Lavis community activist, Graham Lindhorst, says that reporting drug activity can put one's life under threat.
- Lindhorst claims drug lords also have expensive defence lawyers and dirty cops on their payroll.
Bishop Lavis community policing forum (CPF) chair, Graham Lindhorst, says community members are afraid that they'll be killed for reporting notorious drug lords.
The Western Cape police ombudsman is conducting an investigation into why known drug dens have not been shut down by police in the province.
Lindhorst says that reporting drug activity to the authorities can put one's life under threat.
That's the problem that we have... if people come forward, they will be dead the next day... we see it... we've seen so many of these types of things, that's why people don't want to come forward but we must find another way to get these guys behind bars.Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF
The CPF chair alleges that drug lords pay bribes to crooked cops and have expensive defence lawyers on their payroll.
"Those guys are very clever and they use the best of lawyers because they've got the money and everything," he tells CapeTalk.
Lindhorst argues that the South African Police Service (SAPS) can do a lot more to combat the drug trade and criminal network on the Cape Flats.
We even know who the drug lords are and the problem is that it's not easy getting to those people because they don't dirty their hands and if the police go into their places, they get the best of lawyers to get them free and back on the streets again.Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF
Despite feeling powerless at times, he says residents refuse to surrender to criminals.
He says community members are fed up and are fighting back with the formation of street committees and neighbourhood watch groups.
"They are forming street committees because these tikkoppe (drug addicts) is running over the fences and over the roofs to go and steal in their yards," says Lindhorst.
Lindhorst has accused the government of lacking the political will to tackle drugs and gangsterism in Cape communities.
There's absolutely no will from government to come and assist us... It is not a SAPS only issue, this drug issue, it's an issue that the whole of government must come to the whole of society [to address].Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF
If we have the political will and people who really want to rid our communities of these scourges of crimes... they would come down and listen to us... we want to work with... every community that is plagued wants to work with the government to rid our communities [of drugs].Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF
Homes are broken up because of drugs.Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF
We can never give up hope [and let gangsters win]... we will fight them in our ways, we do fight them... We will never surrender to these criminals, never.Graham Lindhorst, Chairperson - Bishop Lavis CPF
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
