Police monitor Botrivier after cars stoned during service delivery protest





SAPS and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed on the N2 near Botrivier

The N2 highway was closed to traffic near Botrivier on Tuesday morning

Vehicles were stoned during an early morning service delivery protest in the area

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says charges of public violence are being investigated

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News

Police and other law enforcement teams have been monitoring the service delivery protest on the N2 near Botrivier.

The protest turned violent earlier this morning when vehicles were reportedly stoned.

The N2 highway was subsequently closed.

"The N2 is currently closed to traffic and alternative routes should be used in the vicinity of the protest", says Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut says police will remain in the area until calm is restored.

SAPS and other law enforcement agencies are deployed on the N2 in Botrivier to police the service delivery protest action by the local community. Andrè Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS

It has been reported that civilian vehicles have been stoned and charges of public violence are under investigation. Arrests are yet to be made. Andrè Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS