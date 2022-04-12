Police monitor Botrivier after cars stoned during service delivery protest
- SAPS and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed on the N2 near Botrivier
- The N2 highway was closed to traffic near Botrivier on Tuesday morning
- Vehicles were stoned during an early morning service delivery protest in the area
- Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says charges of public violence are being investigated
Police and other law enforcement teams have been monitoring the service delivery protest on the N2 near Botrivier.
The protest turned violent earlier this morning when vehicles were reportedly stoned.
The N2 highway was subsequently closed.
"The N2 is currently closed to traffic and alternative routes should be used in the vicinity of the protest", says Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.
Traut says police will remain in the area until calm is restored.
SAPS and other law enforcement agencies are deployed on the N2 in Botrivier to police the service delivery protest action by the local community.Andrè Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS
It has been reported that civilian vehicles have been stoned and charges of public violence are under investigation. Arrests are yet to be made.Andrè Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS
Operational forces will remain in the area to maintain law and order until tranquility has been restored in the area.Andrè Traut, Spokesperson - SAPS
Source : Winnie Theletsane/EWN
