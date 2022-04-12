Mayor Kaunda: KZN floods have claimed 45 lives





CAPE TOWN - The death toll following heavy rain and major flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 45.

The number was confirmed by eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the storm was different to previous ones experienced in the province.

"This storm is all over the city. So, we are working tirelessly with all our multi-disciplinary teams to clear the infrastructure - the roads that have been blocked as well as our own infrastructure of water and electricity, which is interrupted."

The eThekwini Municipality said rescue operations were continuing to assist residents impacted by flooding caused by heavy rains.

Disaster management teams are navigating difficult and dangerous scenarios in the area, rescuing people stranded.

"We are working with communities, different stakeholders, businesses, and churches to try to ensure that we become more responsive, especially to those communities that are really in need during this period."

Kaunda has also given an update on the impact on services.

"Most of the city's electricity power stations have been flooded and our teams were unable to access them last night but they started working on these facilities in the early hours of the morning."

He said they are working to restore the electricity and water supply.

"We want to assure the residents that we are attending to all these infrastructural challenges that we are faced with. There are certain water treatment plants and water mains that have been damaged including those belonging to Umgeni Water, our teams are on the ground trying to return the situation to normal."

Meanwhile, railway company Transnet has announced the suspension of its shipping operations in the province due to the floods.

#KZNfloods The SANDF has been roped in to help with the devastating flooding in KZN, with reports that several people have already been killed while others are unaccounted for. ML VIDEO: Supplied. pic.twitter.com/B1FGr4FMXx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2022

