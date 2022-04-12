Streaming issues? Report here
We intend to finish the Foreshore Freeway Bridge – Mayor Hill-Lewis

12 April 2022 3:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
City of Cape Town
John Maytham
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Foreshore Freeway Bridge

John Maytham interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the future of the infamous unfinished freeway bridge.

The unfinished freeway bridge on Cape Town’s foreshore can only be completed in 2030, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula told Parliament on Monday.

It will cost R1.8 billion to complete, according to Mbalula.

This undated file photo shows the uncompleted Foreshore Freeway Bridge in Cape Town. Picture: Wikimedia Commons.

John Maytham interviewed Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the future of the infamous bridge.

Hill-Lewis said the city intends to finish the Foreshore Freeway Bridge: “The idea of unlocking that land to help pay for the freeway completion is absolutely not abandoned,” said Hill-Lewis.

“That is the only way we can afford such an enormous infrastructure project.”

There is a way to remove the supporting pillars in such a way that you can unlock a whole lot more land… that design work is taking place.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

It’s a very difficult part of the city to get public transport into. This project will make a huge difference in being able to cope with future densification.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

I’d love to see a big mix of income bracket residential properties between those highways and beneath them a mixture of parking, retail, and restaurants… Tower blocks between the highways…

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town



