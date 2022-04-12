Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads





Image of OX electric transport truck from OX Delivers on Facebook @oxdelivers

A logistics start-up is providing a solution for getting goods to market on the rough rural roads of Rwanda.

OX Delivers has produced heavy-duty electric trucks specifically designed to handle tough terrain.

Instead of trying to sell the vehicles in a constrained market, OX opted to launch a pay-as-you-go transport service.

People can book space on the trucks to transport anything from cows to coffins, says Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of How we made it in Africa.

He tells Bruce Whitfield that the OX was designed with the help of renowned Formula 1 race car designer Gordon Murray.

It has this rugged, no-frills design and is specifically made to operate in a rural environment with bad roads... The trucks have these large tyres and high ground clearance to move over tough terrain. Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

It can also be shipped in a flat-pack form and easily assembled on location. They're electric because it's cheaper to operate than fuel. Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

The company realised that selling these vehicles would be difficult as the market for new vehicles in many African countries is limited says Maritz.

Launching a transport service means locals can transport just about anything they need by booking space on a truck.

For example, if you want to transport a ton of potatoes from a market to a rural village you can do it through this service. The company currently has eight of these vehicles operating in Rwanda. Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

OX has seen rapid growth, recently raising over $3 million from investors to further expand the business.

It's an interesting example of a business model adapted to on the ground realities in an African country... both the vehicle design and the business model of selling a transport service... is uniquely adapted to the environment in Rwanda and large parts of the continent for that matter. Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

