'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'
Worried about being able to retire at all one day?
"You can retire with enough" is the reassurance from Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital.
The proviso: you have to follow a few key principles.
"It can easily be done through a low-cost, tax-efficient, globally diversified portfolio."
Related stories:
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible
Bruce Whitfield talks to Luthuli on The Money Show.
I do believe that anyone with a stable income, if they follow a few key principles, can retire with enough.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
Where most people fail, Luthuli says, is when they do not accept that the science of investing is built on probability and not on certainty.
Most people go into investing thinking it's a get-rich-quick scheme or something that has a linear line... No - investment management is a science built on probability not certainty...Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
... because no investment plan can ever guarantee success. What a good investment plan does is to just increase the probability of success.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
All investment management is, is risk management and risk management is increasing probability, not ensuring success.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
Because as human beings we crave certainty, investors struggle to accept this dynamic he adds.
"Almost no-one actually uses probability in the real world, especially when judging investment success."
"Why they fight with their investment manager is because they assume that every single decision the manager makes must lead to them making money, which is obviously not the case."
Luthuli says probability is a question of nuance and gradation.
Good investment is about developing a process that helps you navigate the markets not predict the markets and control them. All that means for me is that when there are no recessions people get confident, when they get confident they take risks and when they take risks you get recessions.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
My job as an investment manager... is to give you options in the worst of times, because that manages behaviour... and for me that is 90% of investment success - what you do when everyone around you is losing their head.Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
One of the greatest wealth creation tools is time, Luthuli emphasizes, because then you don't have to take unnecessary risks.
Unfortunately for most people, if the goal is financial freedom, retiring with enough, then certainty isn't good enough... If you want to take the risk out of investing, just do it for the long term...Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-founder and Executive Director - Luthuli Capital
Listen to Luthuli's thoroughly-argued advice on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90380054_senior-couple-walking-with-pet-bulldog-in-countryside.html
More from Business
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least
Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off.Read More
'Our volunteers rescued 100 workers out of a single factory with a RIB' - NSRI
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson about flood rescues in KZN and the NSRI's fundraising efforts.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest?
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
War and peace - what conflict does for innovation
It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progressRead More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Trimmed-down EOH delivers profit after completing turnaround strategy
'I think my bankers are actually very happy with me!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 7 places to hop about this Easter weekend
Whether you want to have an outdoor movie date, go to a dance festival with some friends or help your kids build an empire, the city is your oyster this long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More
We drive the Mahindra XUV300 – the safest car in South Africa
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
With rising chicken prices, now's the time to try these alternative proteins
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Donovan Will, the director of ProVeg South Africa.Read More
MyCiTi – all you need to know to get around much of Cape Town, for cheap
Pippa Hudson interviews Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town.Read More
Why should I know my blood type? Western Cape Blood Service breaks it down
Stand-in host Clarence Ford chats to Dr. Caroline Hilton from the Western Cape Blood Service.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy.Read More
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter
John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel
Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country?Read More
Some days, I think of starting a 'F***k it!' party – Mbali Ntuli
Refilwe Moloto interviews community activist Mbali Ntuli.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Drop VAT on chicken to shield consumers from unavoidable price hikes'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Matthew (SA Association of Meat Importers and Exporters) and Chris Schutte (Astral Foods).Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More