MyCiTi – all you need to know to get around much of Cape Town, for cheap
It is easy and affordable to navigate parts of Cape Town using the MyCiTi bus network.
Launched just before the 2010 Fifa World Cup, it has undergone several expansions and faced many challenges since.
Some stations have not yet reopened since COVID-19 shut them down, a bugbear for many CapeTalk listeners.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at the City of Cape Town (scroll up to listen).
Quintas discussed MyCiTi in general (ticketing, etc.) and answered questions about why some stations have yet to reopen.
He also spoke about the challenges that the network faced and upcoming extensions.
Click here for schedules and information about routes – or call 0800 65 64 63 at any time of the day.
