Kelly Khumalo ‘hoping for closure’ from Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
JOHANNESBURG - Singer Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer on Tuesday said she was in good spirits amid the trial into Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
Khumalo has her lawyer watching the court proceedings.
The Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at the home Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus almost eight years ago.
Five men will stand trial for the murder in the Pretoria High Court as the case has yet again been postponed.
It is no secret that many South Africans have accused Khumalo of either being behind her lover’s murder or withholding the truth about who murdered him.
Despite these assertions, she has never been identified as a suspect in a court of law.
Her lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, said Khumalo had been cooperating with authorities leading up to the trial.
“She’s been looking forward to this and now it’s here. We anticipate closure because there’s a family involved and there’s a child that has lost her dad.”
Moonsamy has weighed in on the delays in the case.
“We need a vigilant process where there are no unreasonable delays in the matter.”
Proceedings were postponed on Tuesday morning to allow lawyers for one of the accused to build his defence.
This article first appeared on EWN : Kelly Khumalo ‘hoping for closure’ from Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
