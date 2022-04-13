Haunting the dead: Breathing life back into forgotten graves
JOHANNESBURG - With local government, municipalities and the police failing to safeguard cemeteries against neglect and vandals, many family members have taken it upon themselves to keep their loved one’s graves respectable and in at least one instance, teenagers have started a small business doing government's job.
Eyewitness News has exposed how criminals have been stealing and recycling tombstones before selling them off to newly bereaved families.
We also exposed how the unregulated scrap metal industry was cashing in, with criminals stripping valuable steel from gravesites and making off with metal from perimeter fences and gates.
At Hartbeespoort cemetery in the North West, the tombstones are neatly decorated with white and brown pebbles, with no weeds around them and the grass in between is neatly cut.
Siblings, Marike and Eugene Erasmus cleaning graves at Hartbeespoort cemetery. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
This is all thanks to children who have taken it upon themselves to step in and make visits to this cemetery a more breathable experience.
Kids in Action Cemetery Care is an initiative by Marike and Eugene Erasmus, two local high school pupils, who wanted to make sure that the cemetery was a more dignified and respected place to visit the dearly departed.
Their mother, Charmain Erasmus, said that families pay the children a small fee every month and they cleaned the areas around the graves on Saturdays under the watchful eye of their parents.
“When we came here, we were shocked at the state of the graveyard, we didn’t know the condition that it was in. It was quite appalling. I asked, ‘can’t we do something about it’, and Marike asked if can’t we do something about it,” Charmain said.
WATCH: Haunting the dead: Breathing life back into forgotten graves
Marike, who is now in grade 11, said that she was s saving up to buy a car one day but in the process, she was also learning how to care for others.
“I’ve also learned empathy because they are visiting their loved ones,” Marike said.
This initiative has inspired the community and businesses are now getting involved, helping the children, who have big ambitions to expand their service to other cemeteries.
The Madibeng Municipality said that it was their responsibility to cut the grass at cemeteries, but that they welcome dany partnerships with communities.
This article first appeared on EWN : Haunting the dead: Breathing life back into forgotten graves
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
