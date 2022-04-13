Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue
JOHANNESBURG - Dangerous lifesaving efforts are underway across KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning and communities are stepping up to help neigbours with food, shelter and other support.
The City of eThekwini and surrounding areas have been lashed by heavy rains that have washed away bridges and rendered some roads unusable.
At least 59 people have lost their lives in the disaster but many are still missing.
KwaZulu-Natal government spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, said that the province had now been declared a disaster area, which would help free up funding for rescue operations.
"It's devastating. We're seeing a very tragic situation where people are being recovered, others were washed away, others had houses that collapsed on them," Mabaso said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit some of the hot spot areas on Wednesday to see the devastation on the ground first-hand.
Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale: "As the president prepares for this visit, his thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, people who have been injured and individuals, businesses and organisations that have lost property."
WATCH: KZN residents in flood-hit areas urged to put their safety first
The weather service says that the rainfall will subside a bit over the next few days but the Easter long weekend will see some heavy rainfall over KwaZulu-Natal again.
Forecaster Lulama Pheme: "Over the next coming days, it will be on the 15th, we will have scattered showers and thundershowers and it is going to be cold from the southeastern side. It's the same for the 16th, we're looking at a 60% chance of rain and then subsiding on Sunday and Monday."
At the same time, Eskom has taken a decision not to cut power to eThekwini residents.
Spokesperson Sikhonathi Manthantsha: "Eskom is continuously engaging with authorities in the region and we will take the appropriate actions as required and at this point, it is not possible to load shed eThekwini municipality."
For the rest of South Africa, the rolling power cuts are expected to resume continuously until Friday morning.
This is due to more generating units failing overnight.
This article first appeared on EWN : Flood-ravaged KZN declared a disaster area as rescue efforts continue
Source : AFP
More from Local
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Bikers gear up for annual Easter convoy to feed hungry Cape Flats residents
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Keith Blake from the Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club.Read More
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week
The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday.Read More
We have to relook at how we do our bridges - Gift of the Givers
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says what is needed is a humanitarian response and restoration of services.Read More
How you can help those affected by KZN floods
On Wednesday evening, 13 April, provincial officials said that the death toll from devastating floods in and around Durban had risen to 306 after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed.Read More
It's been difficult to fly in and out of KZN - Netcare
Bongani Bingwa interviews Netcare emergency, trauma and CSI group manager Mande Toubkin about the situation in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead after devising 'clear traffic plan for churches'
The City of Cape Town has issued the final race permit for the Two Oceans Marathon this coming weekend.Read More
SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend
Residents are evacuating their homes, trying to salvage what they can while many families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones with the death toll already at 306.Read More
Department can't access over 240 flood-damaged schools in KZN until next week
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to KwaZululu-Natal Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.Read More
Two new Omicron subvariants in SA but no need to panic, says WC Health Dept
According to Western Cape Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, genomic data and PCR test data suggest that these new sublineages may be causing an increasing share of reported cases in the country, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.Read More