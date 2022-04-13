RTMC: System glitches fixed to help drivers meet latest licence renewal deadline





Motorists now have until 5 May to renew their expired driver’s licences.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced his final extension of the renewal deadline on Tuesday.

Some testing centres across the country have been experiencing issues with the live capture units used for eye testing and fingerprints.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says officials in the Transport Department are working to resolve the system glitches that have been affecting some testing centres across the country.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane says the issues with the live capture units, which are used for eye testing and capturing fingerprints, are being dealt with to help drivers meet the new extended driver's licence deadline.

"They are working on ensuring that it works reliably so that as many people as possible can be assisted," he tells CapeTalk.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that motorists had been given a final extension on the validity of expired driver's licences.

The grace period has now been extended from Friday 15 April to Thursday 5 May.

Mbalula says no further extensions will be possible due to the end of the state of disaster.

The final opportunity is provided by the current Regulations which extends the grace period by 30 days from date of the end of the state of disaster.



I'm aware that the Driving Licence Card Account, which is an agency of the National Department of Transport, has been dealing with the challenges that have been experienced on the live capture units. Simon Zwane, Chief Communication Officer - Road Traffic Management Corporation