With rising chicken prices, now's the time to try these alternative proteins





Chicken prices are set to soar in South Africa.

Food awareness group ProVeg South Africa says this is a great opportunity for people to consume alternative sources of protein.

ProVeg South Africa director, Donovan Will, says there are many protein-rich foods that aren't chicken.

Cutting down on chicken could be good for your health and your pocket, according to food awareness organisation ProVeg South Africa.

As the price of chicken increases in the country, ProVeg SA says it may be a great time to try out alternative sources of protein that won't break the bank.

ProVeg SA director, Donovan Will, says beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds are great protein-rich foods that most South Africans can afford.

He says plant-based protein alternatives don't have to be pricey meat-replacement products such as plant-based beef or chicken.

"There's protein in a lot of foods that we eat, it's not just in meat," he tells CapeTalk.

The best solution here is that we don't have to rely so much on meat for protein. Donovan Will, Director - ProVeg South Africa

Cutting back on meat can have benefits for your health, the environment, and obviously for your wallet as well, especially now. Donovan Will, Director - ProVeg South Africa

From a cost point of view, the best place to go for your protein is things like beans and legumes... When you look at the shops, that is the cheapest option usually. Donovan Will, Director - ProVeg South Africa