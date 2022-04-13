Gayton McKenzie ditching perks of Karoo mayoral job no political stunt - Kunene





PA deputy president, Kenny Kunene, says McKenzie is not a politician, but a community activist and businessman.

Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene (left) and Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie (right). Image: @kenny_kunene/Instagram

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has become the mayor of Central Karoo District Municipality in the Western Cape.

McKenzie, who's an ex-con-turned-politician, was elected after a coalition agreement between the PA and the ANC.

He has made bold promises on how he plans on reviving the municipality, pledging 100% of his salary towards rebuilding the region.

He says that he will not have a mayoral vehicle or claim for any petrol or expenses. He has also rejected any VIP protection.

"I want to cost this municipality nothing," McKenzie posted on Twitter.

I will donate 100% of my salary, I don’t want Mayorol cars, it should be sold and ambulances bought, I came with my own bodyguards paid by me, the police should go do police work. I will never claim a cent in petrol or flights. The taxpayer looked after me in jail, I am free now — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 12, 2022

PA deputy president, Kenny Kunene, insists that this is not a political stunt by the newly appointed mayor.

Kunene says McKenzie is only interested in cost-cutting so that he can turn the municipality around.

He's not doing that as a political stunt, he's doing it out of the understanding that the district is financially in distress. He is there to help to get it out of that distress, so why should he be paid to come and help? Kenny Kunene, Deputy president - Patriotic Alliance

He doesn't want his presence in the Central Karoo to cost the Central Karoo. There's no populism in that and he means that. And that can be followed up because you can just go to accounts and ask: Has he taken a salary? Has the money gone into his account? Where is his salary going? You will see that his salary is not going to him. You will see that he will never have a petrol card. You will see that he is using his own vehicles. Kenny Kunene, Deputy president - Patriotic Alliance

McKenzie will soon be announcing his 100-day plan, which is expected to include job creation and economic stimulation high on the agenda.

According to Kunene, McKenzie believes that fracking and mining in the Karoo could unlock the region's economic potential.

McKenzie will be based in Beaufort West, where the district offices are located. "He's there to prove that his leadership can indeed turn things around," Kunene tells CapeTalk.

When you look at the Central Karoo, it's the worst-performing district in all the districts and municipalities where we are in coalition. The district mayor agreed to take the bull by the horns so that we can begin to turn around the district. Kenny Kunene, Deputy president - Patriotic Alliance

We are business people... we're going to implement things the way businesses implement - results, results, results! Kenny Kunene, Deputy president - Patriotic Alliance