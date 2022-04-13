Streaming issues? Report here
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'

13 April 2022 3:06 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.

Herded through a human hallway of music, Anele and The Club welcome Grammy award winning artist, DJ Black Coffee to studio.

Nkosinathi Maphumulo danced to the instrumental performance of _We Dance Again _by the Parktown Boys' High School band before entering the 947 studio to chat about the biggest win of his music career, receiving the Best Dance/Electronic Album award for his seventh studio record, Subconsciously.

Catch up with DJ Black Coffee on Anele and The Club only on 947.

Coffee shared his feelings about the ecstatic moment when he was announced as the winner.

His switch from producing South African house to dance/electronic music was a challenge for him as an artist, taking into account what people expect from him as a house DJ.

"You need to understand how hard it was for me to do this album sonically,'' adding that he wondered if people would ask why he was making slower music.

Getting nominated was already a win for him he said: "To me honestly, I had won already just [with] the nomination.''

He felt he had to educate people, taking them to a place they were not comfortable with and to his surprise, it worked very well.

"All I needed was just trust, I knew I wanted to get a nod from the highest level in the music space.''

His relationship with his son Esona Maphumulo, who he wore a matching outfit with him at the Grammys, along with the start of his music career was also touched on.

"We had a super crazy heartfelt moment, late last year talking about him DJing.''

He advised his son to give music his everything: ''because if you don't, it always shows.''

Msaki and Una Rams thanked Black Coffee for elevating young artists in their careers.

Una Rams said Black Coffee had made a point to mention his name at key moments: "I am humbled, hounoured and filled with utmost gratitude.''

Msaki added that: "I am so grateful to have been part of this and to witness a dream come true.''

AN HONOUR

Godfrey Bell, director of culture at Parktown Boys' High said the learners were ecstatic about performing for the DJ: "Most of them didn't sleep last night.''

The band has a long standing relationship with Anele who made the call to have them in studio.

Bell said they immediately identified songs to convert from digital to analogue music in a way that would best suit their instruments: "We worked with songs we can change, we listened to the concepts.''

It took the band one day to compose two songs.

Unathi Jenga, who plays the tenor saxophone, said they took a great deal of inspiration from Black Coffee in their own pursuit of music,

"I'm inspired by him a lot, the jam sessions we have are house music,'' adding that they subconsciously emulate the musician.

Parktown Boys concluded the interview with a live in studio performance of smash hit _Drive by David Guetta _and Black Coffee.

About 947

If Joburg is South Africa’s heart, then 947 is its racing pulse. 947 keeps listeners connected to the city, engaged with the boldest personalities and moving to the biggest hits – all day and all night. 947 is all about having fun in Joburg. Our job is to make our audience laugh and to give them a lift. As a station, we also have a passion for changing lives in Joburg by amplifying the generosity of its people.

Our music playlist features the familiar, energetic tunes you want to sing along to.


This article first appeared on 947 : Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'




